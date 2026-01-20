Prebiotic Ingredients Market Predicted to Reach $13.49 Billion by 2031, Driven by Gut Health Awareness

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prebiotic Ingredients - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global prebiotic ingredients market is poised for dynamic growth, projected to expand from USD 8.54 billion in 2026 to USD 13.49 billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.60%. This surge is attributed to heightened awareness of the significance of gut health in overall wellness. Prebiotic ingredients are gaining traction in functional foods, dietary supplements, and animal nutrition, as consumer awareness of their digestive benefits grows and scientific evidence supports their efficacy. Notably, galactooligosaccharides (GOS) are increasingly incorporated into infant formula, enhancing gut microbiota development and immune function.

Market Trends and Insights

Functional food and beverage products are a significant driver for prebiotic ingredients. Consumer understanding has evolved, with 41% associating 'biotics' with digestive benefits. This shift is spurring innovation, exemplified by MOJU's prebiotic shot, which combines ingredients like green banana and chicory root inulin for digestive health advantages. The demand for multifaceted health benefits has expanded opportunities for prebiotics that enhance both nutrition and sensory qualities. Manufacturers are adapting, incorporating prebiotics in various products from dairy alternatives to snacks.

The dietary supplements market further fuels prebiotic demand as consumers seek gut health support. Interest in synbiotics, combining prebiotics and probiotics, is rising, fulfilling the need for enhanced gut health products. A report by Comet highlights that 76% of consumers recognize the connection between gut health and wellness, encouraging advances in prebiotic formulations addressing a broader range of health concerns, including immune and metabolic health.

However, high processing costs remain a key restraint, particularly in price-sensitive markets. Sophisticated extraction methods for quality prebiotics like FOS and GOS increase manufacturing costs. Innovations such as high hydrostatic pressure and ultrasound-assisted extraction may improve cost-efficiency but are expensive for small producers.

Other factors influencing the market include:

Increased demand for natural, plant-based ingredients

Prebiotics emerging as allies against lifestyle diseases

Limited consumer awareness in developing regions affecting adoption

Segment Analysis

The inulin category leads the market with a 33.76% share, aligned with natural ingredient trends. Its versatility across products, including yogurt and snacks, makes it attractive to manufacturers focusing on health-conscious offerings. GOS demonstrates strong growth, especially in infant nutrition, for effectively promoting bifidobacteria. Plant-based sources dominate with a 69.88% market share, driven by sustainable sourcing and compatibility with vegan diets.

Geographic Insights

Europe leads the market with a 31.10% share, supported by its regulatory environment and sophisticated consumer awareness. Health issues like diabetes boost demand for prebiotic-rich functional foods. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific shows vigorous growth at 11.12% CAGR, due to rising health consciousness and disposable incomes in countries like China and India. North America retains significant market share due to high awareness, while Latin America and the Middle East and Africa offer emerging opportunities.

Key Companies in the Report:

Tereos S.A.

Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill Incorporated

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Cosun Beet Company (Sensus B.V.)

Kerry Group PLC

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing S.A.

Roquette Freres S.A.

Samyang Corporation

Clasado Biosciences Ltd.

AIDP Inc.

Chr. Hansen A/S

DSM-firmenich

Sudzucker Group

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Nexira A/S

Bunge Limited

Prenexus Health

Beghin Meiji S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j7lpzy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.