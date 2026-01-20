U.S. Sen. John Cornyn Joins “The HOAM Front” Podcast to Discuss Tech Leadership, How Smart Policy Can Accelerate Job Growth

Dallas, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The HOAM Front” podcast, hosted by Andrew Brock, president and CEO of HOAM Ventures, featured U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, to reflect on how leadership and policy intersect to drive innovation. Brock and Cornyn discussed Texas’ growing digital economy and the essential role policy plays in enabling investment, talent and infrastructure.

Born in Houston to an Air Force family, Cornyn began his public service in 1984 as a Bexar County district judge, later serving as an associate justice of the Texas Supreme Court and as Texas attorney general. He was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2002 and is serving his fourth term, sitting on the Senate Finance, Judiciary, Intelligence, Foreign Relations, and Budget Committees, helping craft legislation on behalf of more than 31 million Texans.

While discussing Texas’ advancements in artificial intelligence, Cornyn said the state must stay competitive to drive economic growth and job creation. To continue expanding, Cornyn shared, “What we’ve tried to do most recently through the Federal Pell Grant program, which is how the federal government provides assistance for college and higher education, is expand the program to cover trades.” Cornyn spotlighted the opportunity for young men to train for trade occupations, earn a living and support Texas’ data center expansion.

Additional topics included discussing privacy within technology for U.S. citizens and how to defend against cyberattacks as well as evaluating the future of using global talent to fulfill roles in the technology sector and train Americans.

Concluding the episode, Cornyn expressed his optimism for continued economic growth and technological advancement in Texas. To learn more, listen to the episode available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube.

###

About The HOAM Front

The HOAM Front Podcast aims to explore the growing importance of tech-driven opportunities. As everyone’s needs change, staying in the know is essential. Join Andrew Brock as he sits down with high-level leaders and innovators every month to unpack emerging trends, hot topics and challenges, and discuss the future of PropTech and real estate. Learn more at hoamventures.com/the-hoam-front-podcast.

About HOAM Ventures

HOAM Ventures is an investment firm specializing in PropTech and real estate technology. The company backs, acquires, mentors, and partners with revolutionary companies, thought leaders, and innovative products. Headquartered in Texas, HOAM Ventures is focused on driving measurable growth, innovation, and building world-class companies throughout all segments of the property technology sector. For more information, please visit www.hoamventures.com.