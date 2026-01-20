Flying Taxis Market Report 2026: $9.54 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Flying Taxis Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The flying taxis market is poised for exponential growth as technological advancements and urban transportation demands drive its evolution. From a market size of $3.65 billion in 2025, the industry is anticipated to leap to $4.43 billion in 2026, achieving a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.6%. Advancements in electric propulsion systems, composite materials, and autonomous navigation software, alongside urban air mobility initiatives, underline this expansion.

Forecasts predict the market reaching $9.54 billion by 2030, propelled by robust investment in commercial-scale eVTOL manufacturing and the integration of sophisticated autonomous flight systems. Sustainable, zero-emission transport is increasingly drawing attention, pushing the adoption of electric air taxis. The establishment of vertiports and supportive infrastructure further aids the scalability of these operations. Regulatory advancements also mark significant progress, enabling certifications and commercial eVTOL services.

Market trends highlight innovations in lightweight eVTOL materials, cutting-edge electric propulsion, autonomous safety systems, and expanded air mobility services. Demand is surging for multi-seat air taxis, driven by urban transport needs.

Traffic congestion scarcity is a critical factor fueling the market. For example, the UK Department for Transport reported rising motorway traffic, emphasizing the need for aerial solutions like flying taxis to alleviate road congestion by offering efficient, alternative transport. This situation underscores the growing importance of air mobility solutions in modern urban planning.

Key players are intensifying their focus on developing advanced flying firefighting vehicles. AutoFlight, for instance, introduced the Supernal S-A2 in November 2023, a high-capability, electrically powered firefighting prototype illustrating innovation in this niche sector.

In strategic partnerships, ePlane collaborated with Tata Consultancy Services in January 2025 to enhance urban air mobility through advanced digital solutions. Such partnerships are crafting new business models and operational efficiencies, crucial for accelerating market development.

Prominent companies driving the market include Hyundai Motor Company, The Boeing Company, Airbus SE, and many others, shaping the competitive landscape with diverse capabilities and geographic reach.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific showing rapid growth potential. The market's trajectory continues to evolve amidst global trade and tariff changes, affecting costs and supply chains. Despite challenges, opportunities for domestic production and technological innovation are emerging, supporting the development of localized eVTOL technologies.

The flying taxis market remains dynamic and complex, covering multiple regions like Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and beyond. In-depth market reports offer valuable insights into market size, trends, opportunities, and competitive analysis, essential for stakeholders aiming to excel in this high-growth sector.

Ultimately, the flying taxi revolution is remapping urban landscapes, offering a glimpse into the future of transportation that balances efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Single Seat; Double Seats; Multi-seats, by aircraft type: Multicopter, Quadcopter; propulsion types: Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboelectric; Applications: Intercity, Intracity.

Single Seat; Double Seats; Multi-seats, by aircraft type: Multicopter, Quadcopter; propulsion types: Parallel Hybrid, Electric, Turboelectric; Applications: Intercity, Intracity. Subsegments: Personal Air Vehicles, Ultralight Aircraft, Commuter Air Taxis, Recreational Air Vehicles, Air Shuttle Services, Cargo and Passenger Transport Vehicles.

Personal Air Vehicles, Ultralight Aircraft, Commuter Air Taxis, Recreational Air Vehicles, Air Shuttle Services, Cargo and Passenger Transport Vehicles. Companies Mentioned: Hyundai, Boeing, Airbus, Geely, Cessna, Dassault, Textron

Hyundai, Boeing, Airbus, Geely, Cessna, Dassault, Textron Countries Covered: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $4.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Hyundai Motor Company

The Boeing Company

Airbus SE

Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd.

Cessna

Dassault Aviation SA

Textron Inc.

Vartical Aerospace

Archer Aviation Inc.

Embraer S.A

Bell Textron Inc.

Joby Aviation

Wisk Aero LLC

Volocopter GmbH

Aurora Flight Sciences

Beechcraft Corporation

SkyDrive Inc.

Opener

TERRAFUGIA

Urban Aeronautics

XTI Aircraft Company

Ehang Holding Limited

Lilium GmbH

Jaunt Air Mobility LLC

DeLorean Aerospace

Zunum Aero

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/meahsc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment