Top Ranked American Tennis Player Coco Gauff Gifts UNCF $150,000

Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF is proud to announce a generous $150,000 gift from world ranked no. 3 professional tennis player Coco Gauff, which follows a $100,000 donation she made last year to UNCF. Like the previous gift, the latest contribution provides scholarships to students attending historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), who are playing competitive tennis.

Gauff is a globally celebrated advocate for education and empowerment with impact reaching far beyond the tennis court. She is UNCF’s youngest major gifts donor and her commitment to uplifting the next generation of leaders aligns with UNCF’s vision to increase opportunities for HBCU students.

“I am honored once again to give back and support the incredible work that UNCF does to help HBCU students get to and through college,” said Gauff. “Education has the power to change lives, and I hope this gift will help students achieve their dreams.”

“We are immensely grateful to Coco Gauff for her generosity and ongoing commitment to our mission,” said Maurice E. Jenkins, Jr., executive vice president and chief development officer, UNCF. “As a role model both on and off the court, Gauff’s philanthropic efforts continue to inspire young people across the nation. This donation is a testament to her belief in the transformative power of education.”

The Coco Gauff Scholarship Program, administered by UNCF, awarded scholarships earlier this year to 10 eligible students attending Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University, Albany State University, Clark Atlanta University, Howard University, Livingstone College and Tuskegee University.

Details for the next round of scholarship openings will be forthcoming on UNCF.org/scholarships.

Gauff has a career-high ranking of world No. 2 in singles and of world No. 1 in doubles by the WTA. Gauff has won eleven career singles titles, including two majors at the 2023 US Open and 2025 French Open, as well as the 2024 WTA Finals. She has also won ten doubles titles including the 2024 French Open.

For more information about UNCF and how to support its mission, please visit USPS.org.

About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 11,000 scholarships totaling more than $62 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 37 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in fortifying the pipeline of leaders and professionals who contribute to the advancement of our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.