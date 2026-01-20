Space Sensors and Actuators Market Report 2026: $18.55 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Sensors and Actuators Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "Space Sensors and Actuators Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to understand the current landscape and future direction of the space sensors and actuators industry. With a focus on rapid market growth, this comprehensive report provides insights into key trends expected to shape the industry over the next decade.





The global space sensors and actuators market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $8.47 billion in 2025 to $9.98 billion by 2026 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.9%. This growth reflects increased satellite deployment for communication services, early implementation of attitude and orbit control technologies, escalated government investment in space research, and the rising demand for environmental and earth observation satellites. The initial integration of sensor miniaturization in spacecraft systems is also contributing to the historic growth.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to further surge reaching $18.55 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 16.7%. This forecasted growth will be driven by the expansion of commercial space missions, advancements in high-precision sensors for autonomous satellite operations, increased demand for real-time navigation, and the adoption of AI-enabled sensing systems. Additionally, there is a growing need for robust sensors and actuators to support deep space and interplanetary missions. Key trends include the adoption of miniaturized sensors for small satellite platforms and the use of advanced radiation-hardened components in space missions.

The increasing frequency of satellite launches is a major growth driver. The Satellite Industry Association reported 259 launches in 2024, including 224 commercial launches, with global launch revenues jumping 30% to $9.3 billion compared to 2023. This trend is propelling the demand for space sensors and actuators as they are integral to the functioning of satellites.

Companies are innovating with technologies like scalable satellite sensor deployment systems, which help reduce launch costs and accelerate missions. These systems include modular platforms, automated deployment mechanisms, and advanced communication interfaces. For instance, NASA began testing such technology in 2023 to expedite sensor deployment in low Earth orbit. This system allows for quick configuration and is compatible with small satellite platforms like CubeSats.

In strategic moves, Honeywell International acquired Civitanavi Systems S.p.A. in March 2024 for approximately $231.44 million to bolster its autonomous aerospace offerings. This acquisition aims to enhance Honeywell's technological capabilities and expand its presence in Europe, specifically focusing on high-precision navigation technologies.

Key players in the market include TE Connectivity Ltd., Ametek Inc., Analog Devices Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation among others. North America held the largest market share in 2025, while regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, and several others.

Tariffs globally are influencing market dynamics by raising import costs for key components used in spacecraft manufacturing, which impacts satellite platforms and space programs. These tariffs, while posing challenges, encourage local production and stimulate innovative developments within regions.

The comprehensive market research report covers detailed industry statistics, trends, opportunities, and more, providing a complete perspective on both current and future scenarios. It highlights essential statistics such as market size, competitor shares, and detailed segmentation, enabling businesses to thrive in this expanding industry.

Finally, the market comprises sales of various sensor types, including pressure sensors, humidity sensors, image sensors, and actuators such as linear and rotary types, reflecting the revenues obtained from manufacturing and related services.

Why Purchase This Report?

Gain a global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Understand the impact of macroeconomic factors including geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Leverage regional and country-specific strategies based on local analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment opportunities.

Utilize forecast data to outperform competitors and comprehend market trends.

Benchmark against competitors by evaluating market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Access the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scores to gauge potential and strategic opportunities.

Support presentations with reliable data and analysis, including an Excel dashboard for easy data handling.

Market Scope

Segments

Product Type: Sensors and Actuators

Platforms: Satellites, Capsules, Interplanetary Spacecraft, and more.

Applications: Attitude and Orbital Control, Telemetry, and Thermal Systems, among others.

End Users: Commercial, Government, and Defense sectors

Subsegments

Sensors: Temperature, Pressure, Inertial, Imaging, Radiation, Environmental Sensors

Actuators: Electric, Hydraulic, Pneumatic, Smart, Mechanical Actuators

Companies Mentioned

TE Connectivity Ltd., Analog Devices Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $9.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Ametek Inc.

Analog Devices Inc.

Bradford Space Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Innovative Sensor Technology IST AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Maxar Technologies Inc.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc.

Moog Inc.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Teledyne UK Limited

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Cedrat Technologies SA

InnaLabs Limited

Leonardo DRS Inc.

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Rustungs Unternehmen AG

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Digi-Key Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Minebea Intec GmbH

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp.

BAE Systems PLC

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Thales Group

Airbus Defence and Space

Safran Electronics & Defense

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC

Kistler Holding AG

First Sensor AG

MTS Systems Corporation

Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Woodward Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Spanish Society of Engineering and Construction

Space Inventor A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkz9kq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment