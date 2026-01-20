Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Market Report 2026: $3.19 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dual Mode Microwave Seeker Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The dual mode microwave seeker market is experiencing significant growth, with its market size anticipated to expand from $1.99 billion in 2025 to $2.19 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. Key factors driving growth include missile modernization programs, the integration of microwave radar with infrared systems, a rising focus on precision-guided munitions, an increased demand for all-weather target acquisition, and defense budget hikes for air-to-air and surface-to-air systems. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $3.19 billion at a 9.9% CAGR, propelled by advancements in multi-spectral seeker fusion, component miniaturization, and expanding applications in anti-ship and hypersonic missiles.

The rising defense budgets contribute substantially to this growth, driven by geopolitical tensions and the need for enhanced military capabilities. For example, UK's defense budget is projected to increase from $70.5 billion in 2024-25 to $73.9 billion in 2025-26. Such increases are crucial for the accelerated development and integration of dual-mode microwave seekers in modern defense systems. Security concerns also bolster market expansion, as the demand for enhanced target tracking in diverse environments becomes paramount in mitigating risks associated with sophisticated cyber threats.

Furthermore, the demand for precision weapons plays a pivotal role in the market's upward trajectory. Precision weapons are increasingly essential due to geopolitical tensions prompting enhanced military preparedness. The UK's Precision Instruments SIC group noted a revenue surge from $180 million in 2023 to $375 million in 2024, underscoring the significant growth in precision weaponry, a core application area for dual-mode microwave seekers.

Leading companies in the dual mode microwave seeker market include RTX Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., BAE Systems plc, and Thales S.A., among others. While North America was the largest region in this market in 2025, Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

However, global trade relations and tariffs are influencing the market dynamics. Tariffs on electronic components and RF modules have increased production costs and impacted procurement. Nonetheless, these tariffs are also fostering domestic manufacturing and supply chain localization, which drives innovation in cost-optimized seekers, partially offsetting the negative impacts.

The dual mode microwave seeker market research report offers in-depth statistics, market trends, and segment analysis, delivering a comprehensive overview of the industry's current and future scenario. It covers regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, among others, while highlights the influence of strategic initiatives in mitigating international trade challenges. The report also analyzes the market's revenue streams, focusing on sales, system integration services, and precision-guided munitions across various industries and end-users such as the military and government agencies.

