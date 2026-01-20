Carolina & Jatin Grewal Announce Bay Area Expansion of Regional Indian Dining





Photo Courtesy of Pippal

DUBLIN, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carolina and Jatin Grewal, a husband‑and‑wife team with roots in fashion, film, and hospitality, have announced the Bay Area expansion of their group of Indian restaurants. Working in close collaboration with the team behind Rooh, the Grewals later joined as partners to help open and grow newer concepts such as Fitoor, Alora Social, and the Pippal restaurants rather than as the original creators of Rooh. Within their own Rivaaz Hospitality portfolio, they now guide concepts including Pippal, Café Tazza, and Baithak, bringing a refined combination of design focus and measured Indian hospitality to each address. Their latest project, Pippal Dublin , stands as a major new opening in their Northern California circuit and reflects the most current expression of their vision.

Pippal Dublin opened this fall at the expanded Waterford Plaza, with interiors custom‑built by Mumbai architect Simran Chana and a menu guided by Chef Munish Rana, previously of Rooh Delhi. The space features a private room for events and a dinner menu built around regional Indian dishes and prominent flavors from across California. Café Tazza, an Indian bakery, Indian sweet shop, and QSR street‑food restaurant, and Baithak, which serves Indian kebabs and curries, round out the group’s presence in Dublin, giving guests everyday and special‑occasion options under the same umbrella.

Guests can book group celebrations, private tastings, or midweek gatherings at Pippal Dublin, enjoying plates such as pan‑seared chicken momo, Bihari lamb chops, and mango Alleppey fish and prawn curry, along with crafted cocktails and spirit‑free drinks. Across Rivaaz Hospitality, teams are trained to guide guests through regional dishes, spice levels, and pairings, ensuring that both regulars and those new to Indian regional cooking feel comfortable and well looked after.

The Grewals’ expansion builds on their intent to share lesser‑known Indian specialties while framing each meal with design and attentive service. Their portfolio now stretches across the Bay Area, drawing praise for its ability to offer hospitality and creative flavor in equal measure at Pippal, Café Tazza, Baithak, Fitoor, and Alora Social. Regular updates, including menu changes and seasonal pacing, support their goal of creating spaces where community guests feel welcome, whether they are stopping in for mithai at Café Tazza, kebabs at Baithak, or a regional dinner at Pippal Dublin, and set the stage for planned growth into nearby states such as Nevada.



About Pippal

Pippal is a regional Indian restaurant group led by Carolina & Jatin Grewal, known for its blend of refined hospitality, contemporary design, and a culinary focus on Indian regional specialties using California produce. The group has received widespread recognition across the Bay Area and Northern California for elegant dining experiences at locations such as Pippal Dublin, Rooh, and Alora Social, and is regularly cited in “Best New Restaurant” features for its impact on California’s Indian dining scene.

Contact Information:

Contact Person's Name: Carolina Grewal or Jatin Grewal

Company: Pippal

Website: www.pippaldublin.com | www.eatatpippal.com

Email Address: info@eatatpippal.com

Address: Dublin, California, United States, 94568

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b668f68-c94c-4c05-98df-5400c399ca96