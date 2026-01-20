Fire Control System Market Report 2026: $9.14 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Control System Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The fire control system market has demonstrated consistent growth over recent years, expanding from $7.52 billion in 2025 to a projected $7.86 billion in 2026, marking a CAGR of 4.5%. This growth is driven by the adoption of fire alarms, smoke, and heat detectors, coupled with the installation of automatic fire suppression systems in commercial and industrial environments to meet safety regulations. The rising demand for early detection solutions aims to minimize property damage and operational downtime. The market also benefits from expanding firefighting support services aligned with urban infrastructure development and enhanced remote monitoring capabilities that improve system responsiveness.

Looking forward, the market is expected to ascend to $9.14 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.9%. This forward momentum is attributed to increased emphasis on intelligent and connected fire control systems, adoption of advanced flame detection in high-risk settings, and greater reliance on automated evacuation solutions to improve safety. The rise in smart sprinkler deployment, triggered by building modernization, alongside investments in integrated fire management platforms, highlights significant market opportunities. Predominant trends include the integration of advanced sensors, development of multi-platform systems, and improvements in suppression and detection capabilities.

The surge in terrorist activities presents another catalyst for growth in the fire control system market. The uptick in terrorism, fueled by factors such as political instability and the dissemination of radical ideologies, underscores the need for robust fire control solutions. Such systems are pivotal in mitigating the impacts of terrorism, offering enhanced surveillance, automated suppression, and integration with wider security frameworks. They facilitate early detection and preemptive measures, vital in high-threat scenarios. The Global Terrorism Index 2024 highlighted a 22% increase in terrorism-related fatalities in 2023, intensifying the call for advanced fire control systems.

Leading market players are innovating solutions with sophisticated detection features. For instance, Honeywell's launch of the NOTIFIER INSPIRE system in March 2023 introduced the first UL-approved self-testing smoke detectors, enhancing safety and compliance through automated testing and maintenance. Similarly, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety's acquisition of Koetter Fire Protection in November 2023 echoes strategic efforts to expand offerings and establish dominance in fire protection services.

Significant industry players include Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, and other notable entities such as Johnson Controls, Safran SA, and Thales S.A. North America led the fire control system market in 2025, while the Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. However, global trade relations and tariffs might affect market dynamics, elevating the costs of essential components and encouraging local manufacturing initiatives.

The comprehensive research report offers detailed insights into market statistics, trends, and opportunities, providing a holistic view of this evolving industry. With fierce competition and dynamic changes in international trade, strategies for adaptability are crucial for entities within the fire control system domain.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.86 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.14 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global



