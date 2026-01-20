Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Report 2026: $49.51 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Surveillance and Intervention Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The maritime surveillance and intervention market has experienced substantial growth, escalating from $31.39 billion in 2025 to $34.64 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%. The surge reflects rising maritime security threats, increasing offshore energy activities requiring sophisticated monitoring, expanded vessel traffic services improving safety, and an intensified focus on environmental protection driving the adoption of ocean monitoring systems. Emergency management framework developments have further enhanced maritime intervention tools deployment.

Projected to climb to $49.51 billion by 2030, the industry is poised for continued expansion at a CAGR of 9.3%. This growth is fueled by advancements in autonomous maritime systems boosting surveillance coverage, increased investment in integrated maritime domain awareness platforms, and expanding trade routes requiring improved intervention services. The uptake of satellite-based monitoring systems for long-range surveillance is also influencing market dynamics, with climate risk management prompting further demand for innovative technologies.

Rising military spending is a significant driver for market expansion. Geopolitical tensions and security challenges have prompted increased investment in maritime surveillance to protect strategic sea routes. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute reported global military spending reached $2.44 trillion in 2023, exhibiting a year-over-year increase of 6.8%.

Key industry players focus on developing state-of-the-art technologies. For instance, Image Soft Oy unveiled the 3rd Generation Underwater Surveillance System (UNWAS) in May 2023, enhancing detection capabilities for vital maritime assets. This system offers continuous automated oversight of underwater environments, leveraging a passive sensor network to identify a broad range of threats over a detection range exceeding 30 kilometers.

In business developments, Sentient Digital Inc. acquired Maritime Surveillance Associates in January 2025. This acquisition aims to enhance Sentient Digital's sonar and acoustics expertise, bolstering undersea warfare capabilities, and expanding solutions for the U.S. Navy.

Key players in the market include Indra Sistemas S.A., Saab Aktiebolag, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, and Elbit Systems Limited among others. North America led the market in 2025, with regions covered including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others.

This market research offers a comprehensive analysis of current and future industry scenarios, accounting for evolving trade relations and tariffs. It outlines growth strategies in response to the dynamic international environment. The report provides detailed insights into the global market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, and market trends essential for thriving in the maritime surveillance and intervention industry.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

System: Detectors, Combat Management System, Surveillance and Tracking, Geographic Information System (GIS)

Services: Risk Assessment and Investigation, Maintenance and Support, Security Management

Application: Naval, Coast Guard, Other Applications

Subsegments:

Detectors: Radar Detectors, Sonar Detectors, Optical Detectors, Other Detectors

Combat Management System: Command and Control Systems, Decision Support Systems, Tactical Display Systems

Surveillance and Tracking: Satellite Surveillance, Aerial Surveillance, Vessel Tracking Systems

GIS: Mapping and Visualization Tools, Spatial Analysis Tools, Data Integration Tools

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $34.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Indra Sistemas S.A.

Saab Aktiebolag

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Elbit Systems Limited

Furuno Electric Company Limited

SRT Marine Systems Public Limited Company

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Neptune Maritime Security Limited

Securewest International Limited

Dassault Aviation S.A.

Naval Group

Hart Maritime Ltd.

Seagull Maritime Security Ltd.

Solace Global Maritime

Maritime/Air Systems & Technologies

Navantia S.A. Empresa Nacional Bazan de Construccion Naval Militar

Austal Limited

Damen Shipyards Group N.V.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

Bharat Electronics Limited

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Rolta India Limited

Zen Technologies Limited

Safran Electronics & Defense

ThalesRaytheonSystems

