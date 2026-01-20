Sequel to My Deadly Daughter Unveils Gruesome Murders in NYC

Charleston, SC, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the thrilling sequel to My Deadly Daughter, 21 Grove Street brings a heart-stopping conclusion to the chilling saga of murder and mystery that has haunted its residents. As the story unfolds, the owners of 21 Grove Street find themselves ensnared in a web of fear and suspicion, grappling with the aftermath of horrific events that have left their lives shattered. Each character must confront their past, revealing hidden motives and long-buried secrets that threaten to unravel their fragile existence. The narrative is rich with tension, as the once-quiet neighborhood becomes a battleground of trust and betrayal.



21 Grove Street dives deeper into the sinister happenings that plague this infamous New York City location. The vivid detail of a blood-stained letter found in the attic serves as a haunting reminder of the horrors that have transpired. Carl Moore expertly weaves suspense with psychological depth, leading readers through a labyrinth of intrigue and unexpected twists.



Key themes explored in 21 Grove Street include:

- The fragility of trust among neighbors

- The impact of past traumas on present actions

- The lengths individuals will go to protect their secrets

- The unraveling of a community under pressure

- The confrontation of personal demons



Carl Moore structures the narrative to keep readers on the edge of their seats, stating, “In the shadows of 21 Grove Street, every secret has a price.” As the final confrontation looms, the truth behind the murders will leave readers breathless, eager to uncover what lies beneath the surface.



21 Grove Street is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Carl Moore, a retired expert in international art and antiques, draws on over twenty-five years in New York City and more than forty years in Houston, Texas, to craft his Modern Gothic stories. 21 Grove Street is the thrilling sequel to his debut novel, My Deadly Daughter, continuing a captivating series filled with intricate plots and deeply developed characters. Now residing in South Florida with his Jack Russell Terrier, Tibby, Moore channels his diverse experiences into his writing, creating a unique blend of mystery and suspense that resonates with adult readers seeking engaging narratives.

Media Contact: fabucarl@yahoo.com

Available for interviews: Author, Carl Moore

Attachment