NAHQ and Joint Commission Launch Regulatory & Accreditation Micro-Credential to Advance Quality and Patient Safety

CHICAGO, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) and Joint Commission today announced the launch of the Regulatory & Accreditation (R&A) Micro-Credential, a new professional learning program designed to equip healthcare quality professionals with practical skills to support continuous survey readiness and adherence to regulatory requirements.

Born from a shared mission to advance healthcare quality and patient safety, the R&A Micro-Credential combines NAHQ’s leadership in defining healthcare quality competencies and workforce credentialing with Joint Commission’s regulatory and accreditation expertise as the largest accrediting organization in healthcare. The program provides universal, role-relevant guidance that learners can immediately translate to their organizations and teams.

The R&A Micro-Credential focuses on developing the skills, best practices and processes needed to:

Identify applicable regulations and accreditation standards for an organization

Guide organizations through each step of the survey process — from preparation to on-site activities

Develop, implement and sustain corrective action plans that drive continuous readiness

“Regulatory and accreditation requirements continue to evolve, and healthcare organizations need professionals who can navigate them with confidence,” said Tanya Dilulio, chief strategy and innovation officer at NAHQ. “This Micro-Credential reflects the strength of our collaboration with Joint Commission and delivers practical, scenario-based learning that supports organizational readiness, healthcare quality and patient safety.”

“Accreditation and regulatory readiness are essential to delivering safe, high-quality care,” said James Merlino, MD, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Joint Commission. “The new Regulatory and Accreditation Micro-Credential equips healthcare quality professionals with comprehensive knowledge of the survey process. By earning this micro-credential, healthcare professionals, together with Joint Commission and NAHQ, will help enable and affirm the highest standards of quality and safety for every patient.”

Co-developed by subject matter experts from NAHQ and Joint Commission, the self-paced program features scenario-based case studies, downloadable tools and performance supports that mirror real-world accreditation challenges. Learners progress through five modules covering accreditation fundamentals, survey preparation, on-site survey management, post-survey improvement and mastery through applied practice scenarios.

The R&A Micro-Credential joins NAHQ’s growing portfolio of Micro-Credentials, which also includes offerings in Health Data Analytics and Performance and Process Improvement. All NAHQ Micro-Credentials are:

Designed by healthcare quality and adult-learning experts

Delivered through interactive, self-paced, multimedia content

Supported by downloadable resources and job aids

Eligible for continuing education credit

To learn more about the R&A Micro-Credential or to register for an upcoming information session, visit nahq.org.

About Joint Commission

Joint Commission enables and affirms the highest standards of healthcare quality and patient safety for all. Founded in 1951, it is the nation’s oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare, evaluating more than 23,000 healthcare organizations and programs across the United States. As an independent, nonprofit organization, Joint Commission inspires healthcare organizations across all settings to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Learn more at www.jointcommission.org.

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is at the forefront of elevating the profession and advancing the discipline of quality & safety across the continuum of care. We set the industry standard through our expert-created, twice-validated Healthcare Quality Competency Framework™ and help individuals and organizations achieve it through educational programming, industry leading data-driven intelligence, and the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ). NAHQ also serves as a welcoming membership community and a trusted partner to 150+ organizations helping build quality infrastructures, workforce planning and professional development programs and quality cultures.

Learn more at NAHQ.org.