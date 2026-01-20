Custom Antibody Market to Reach USD 1,297.65 Million by 2033, Growing Demand for Precision Medicine and Targeted Therapies to Drive the Market – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Antibody Market Growth Analysis:

As per SNS Insider, the Custom Antibody Market is estimated to be USD 608.75 million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1,297.65 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.98% during the forecast period of 2026-2033.

The global custom antibody market growth is fueled by the increasing demand for personalized medicine, targeted diagnostics, and advanced biologic therapeutics. The rising investments in biopharmaceutical research, the swift growth of antibody-based drug development pipelines, and the increasing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases are contributing substantially to the demand for high-quality and application-specific custom antibodies. The growth of the market is also fueled by the advancements in antibody engineering and the increasing use of custom antibodies in research and clinical applications.





U.S. Custom Antibody Market Outlook:

The U.S. Custom Antibody Market was estimated to be USD 182.63 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 381.61 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.71% from 2026-2033. The growth of the market in the U.S. is fueled by robust biopharmaceutical research and development expenditure, increasing adoption of personalized and precision medicine, and escalating demand for targeted therapies and diagnostics. Innovation in antibody engineering technology and the widespread adoption of custom antibodies in research and other applications are fueling the growth.

Custom Antibody Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2025: USD 608.75 Million

USD 608.75 Million Market Size by 2033: USD 1297.65 Million

USD 1297.65 Million CAGR: 9.98% from 2026 to 2033

9.98% from 2026 to 2033 Base Year: 2025E

2025E Forecast Period: 2026–2033

2026–2033 Historical Data: 2022–2024

Increasing Biomedical Research and Precision Medicine Expenditures Drive Market Expansion:

Rising global investment in biomedical research, drug discovery, and precision medicine is fueling strong demand for custom antibodies. Custom antibodies are essential in biomarker discovery, disease pathway analysis, and validation of new drug targets.

Rising Burden of Chronic Diseases and Cancer Drives Demand:

The increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases is driving the demand for highly specific custom antibodies. Custom antibodies are required for precise diagnostics, biologic drug development, and novel antibody-based therapies.

High Development Costs and Technical Challenges May Hinder Market Growth:

Although the growth prospects are excellent, high development costs, long production cycles, and complex validation procedures make it difficult for small research labs and start-ups to access them. Furthermore, the variability of quality, reproducibility issues, and strict regulatory requirements may hinder large-scale commercialization.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Custom Antibody Market Report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Creative Biolabs

Rockland Immunochemicals Inc.

Covance Inc. (Labcorp Drug Development)

Proteintech Group Inc.

ProMab Biotechnologies Inc.

Abnova Corporation

Sino Biological Inc.

RayBiotech Inc.

Novus Biologicals

Boster Biological Technology

Antibody Solutions

Moravian Biotechnology

Pacific Immunology

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

BioLegend Inc.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Antibody Type

Monoclonal Antibodies led with 46.3% share due to their high specificity, reproducibility, and widespread use in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics. Recombinant Antibodies is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 13.9% due to their ability to provide fully human or engineered antibodies with high affinity and specificity.

By Service Type

Antibody Development led with 38.7% share due to their critical role in creating custom antibodies for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic purposes. Antibody Humanization is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 14.6% as it allows murine or other non-human antibodies to be modified for use in humans, reducing immunogenicity in therapeutic applications.

By Application

Research segment led with 41.9% share as custom antibodies are widely used in basic and applied research to study proteins, cellular pathways, and biomarker identification. Drug Discovery & Development is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 15.2% due to the increasing use of custom antibodies in preclinical studies, therapeutic development, and target validation.

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies led with 44.8% share as they extensively use custom antibodies for drug discovery, therapeutic development, and diagnostic product design. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) is the fastest-growing segment with CAGR of 13.7% due to rising outsourcing of antibody development, screening, and validation services.

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the Custom Antibody Market with a 40.00% share in 2025 due to the strong presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, advanced research infrastructure, and high R&D spending.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 12.48% from 2026–2033, driven by expanding biotechnology research, increasing pharmaceutical manufacturing, and rising investment in life sciences.

Recent Developments:

June 2024 , Thermo Fisher launched the Antibody Design Studio, a digital platform that accelerates custom antibody development using AI-powered antigen analysis and epitope prediction.

, Thermo Fisher launched the Antibody Design Studio, a digital platform that accelerates custom antibody development using AI-powered antigen analysis and epitope prediction. October 2023, Merck KGaA (operating its life science business as MilliporeSigma) enhanced its Custom Recombinant Antibody Service with high-throughput single B cell sorting and sequencing.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NEXT-GEN ANTIBODY ENGINEERING ADOPTION RATE – helps you evaluate the share of custom antibody projects leveraging advanced engineering platforms for higher specificity, affinity, and success rates.

– helps you evaluate the share of custom antibody projects leveraging advanced engineering platforms for higher specificity, affinity, and success rates. AI-ASSISTED ANTIBODY DESIGN PENETRATION – helps you assess the growing role of artificial intelligence in antibody discovery, screening efficiency, and lead optimization timelines.

– helps you assess the growing role of artificial intelligence in antibody discovery, screening efficiency, and lead optimization timelines. BISPECIFIC & MULTISPECIFIC ANTIBODY DEMAND INDEX – helps you identify innovation-driven demand shifts toward complex antibody formats used in oncology and advanced therapeutics.

– helps you identify innovation-driven demand shifts toward complex antibody formats used in oncology and advanced therapeutics. AUTOMATION & HIGH-THROUGHPUT SCREENING INTEGRATION – helps you understand productivity gains and scalability improvements in antibody development workflows.

– helps you understand productivity gains and scalability improvements in antibody development workflows. R&D SPEND ALLOCATION TOWARD ADVANCED ANTIBODY TECHNOLOGIES – helps you gauge innovation intensity by tracking the proportion of research budgets dedicated to next-generation antibody platforms.

