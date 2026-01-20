HII Selected to Compete on $25.4 Billion Microelectronics Multi-Award Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division is among 12 companies included on a 10-year, $25.4 billion Advanced Technology Support Program V (ATSP5) multiple award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract to provide engineering solutions for electronics and software problems.

Awarded by the Defense Microelectronics Activity, ATSP5 is used across the U.S. Department of Defense and other civilian federal agencies to rapidly obtain advanced microelectronics, engineering, prototyping and technology modernization support. The contract provides rapid, flexible access to advanced microelectronics technologies, solves operational problems caused by obsolescence and accelerates deployment.

“Delivering a trusted, assured supply of microelectronics directly impacts warfighter survivability, mission success and technological superiority at a time when secure chips shape battlefield advantage,” said Grant Hagen, president of Mission Technologies’ Warfare Systems group. “HII looks forward to applying more than two decades of engineering expertise to design and deploy next-generation microelectronics while sustaining systems with robust anti-obsolescence solutions.”

ATSP5 includes the development of appropriate solutions to keep a system operational, elevate sophistication level or meet new threats. The scope covers both hardware and software and includes studies, analysis, design, software, simulation, fabrication, prototyping, integration, testing, producibility and extended limited production.

HII’s microelectronics and software engineers provide system and component-level expertise in reverse engineering, microelectronics assurance and the redeployment of previously obsolete systems that are crucial to national security. They do this using unique HII-developed tools and capabilities and a model-based technical approach.

