WellSpan’s nationally-recognized MyWellSpan patient portal and application surpasses 1 million users

York, Pa., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WellSpan Health, a national leader in health care innovation, has attained a major milestone in its mission to deliver exceptional care to all patients, recently surpassing the 1 millionth individual who has signed up for a MyWellSpan account. The nationally-recognized MyWellSpan patient portal is a key driver in providing WellSpan patients with online scheduling of appointments including virtual Urgent Care, an electronic check-in process for pre-registration of appointments, proxy features for families, enhanced bill payment as well as the option to receive text message alerts and messaging with providers.

“This milestone means that one million individuals have attained access to WellSpan’s uniquely personalized approach to health care,” said Dr. David Vega, senior vice president and chief medical officer, WellSpan Medical Group. “Through MyWellSpan, it’s our goal to seamlessly connect them with their trusted provider, whether in the doctor’s office, or through secure messaging within the MyWellSpan app – so they can make informed decisions about their health and receive the care they need.”

“MyWellSpan brings comprehensive and easy to use health care to our patients,” said Mark Kandrysawtz, senior vice president and chief innovation officer, WellSpan Health. “By giving them simple access to their caregivers, they can enjoy enhanced coordination of their care, convenience in scheduling and a satisfying overall experience.”

As one of the first MyWellSpan users starting in 2012, Sharanda Thompson has increasingly used the app for numerous purposes. These include timely communication with her primary care provider, ordering her prescriptions and helping manage her family’s upcoming care as a proxy user for shared family access – all in the palm of her hand.

“I liked my provider from the moment we met because she listened to and respected me, and the MyWellSpan app made the rest simple. I transferred my family over to WellSpan because of the helpful care and simplified use of being able to help manage my family’s care needs, view information, message our doctor, pay our bills and more without picking up the phone to call someone. I love it.”

Sharanda says she receives her imaging and other screening results quickly, and her doctor helps communicate the updates shortly after. Having those results accessible, she says, helps her prepare questions and feel informed before the next appointment.

The MyWellSpan patient portal, launched in 2012, is directly linked to a patient’s electronic health record, which at WellSpan is fully integrated within the Epic platform, a leading electronic health record company. Epic has recognized WellSpan Health as one of the top users of available features designed for its platform, with the organization achieving five MyChart Diamonds from Epic for creating such a user-friendly platform through MyWellSpan. This places WellSpan Health among the top 7th percentile of Epic organizations for online scheduling utilization. The MyWellSpan portal is also one of a select few that shares actual imaging film and a results report with the patient directly.

In addition, innovative digital features offered by WellSpan such as its MyWellSpan portal contributed to it achieving the title of “Digital Health Most Wired” health systems in recent years, a recognition from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME).

Patient self-scheduling is one of the most sought-after features of the MyWellSpan application, with established patients able to schedule, reschedule, cancel and manage wait lists for appointments all within their individual platform, or by proxy if they are a caregiver of a loved one. To learn more about this and other features of the MyWellSpan application, visit www.WellSpan.org/MyWellSpan.

