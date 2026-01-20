Multipurpose Support Vessel (MPSV) Market Report 2026: $6.25+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multipurpose Support Vessel (MPSV) Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The multipurpose support vessel (MPSV) market is on a robust growth trajectory, expanding from $4.48 billion in 2025 to an anticipated $6.26 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 6.9%. This expansion is attributed to advancements in hybrid propulsion, increased offshore oil and gas activities, and the rising need for versatile vessels in complex marine operations. The market's growth is further propelled by the increasing demand for eco-friendly technologies and the integration of automation and remote operation systems.

One of the pivotal factors influencing this growth is the burgeoning offshore renewable energy sector. Offshore wind, wave, and tidal projects demand advanced support vessels for installation and maintenance, ensuring safe and efficient operations. For instance, the Global Wind Energy Council noted a significant contribution of 11 GW of offshore wind capacity in 2023, a 24% rise from the prior year. This burgeoning sector underscores the crucial role MPSVs play in bolstering sustainable energy solutions.

Key players in the MPSV market, such as Larsen & Toubro Limited and Damen Shipyards Group, are focusing on designing vessels like multi-role naval ships to enhance operational efficiency. In October 2024, the Indian Navy launched 'Samarthak,' an indigenous multipurpose vessel for diverse tasks ranging from towing to unmanned vehicle operations. Similarly, Next Geosolutions' acquisition of a multi-purpose survey vessel for $7.1 million from Beitveit Holding highlights strategic investments in expanding service capabilities, particularly in renewable energy sectors.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. As international trade relations and tariffs fluctuate, impacting production costs, companies are encouraged to explore domestic manufacturing to strengthen supply chain resilience.

The MPSV market report delivers comprehensive insights, detailing competitive market shares, regional analyses, industry trends, and opportunities. It addresses the need for hybrid-powered and energy-efficient vessels, adaptable to different offshore operations, from oil and gas to renewable energy ventures. The report covers detailed country analyses, including Australia, China, India, and the USA, offering a macro view of market dynamics and revenue implications.

Overall, the MPSV market is poised for growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing need for versatile support vessels. This report provides crucial data and analysis required for stakeholders to navigate and capitalize on emerging opportunities within the sector.

