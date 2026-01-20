Maritime Information Solution Market Report 2026: $5.15 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Information Solution Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The maritime information solution market is witnessing robust expansion, anticipated to rise from $3.27 billion in 2025 to $3.59 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 9.8%. This growth is driven by increasing adoption of vessel tracking technologies, heightened security demands, and the proliferation of global shipping volumes necessitating real-time logistics visibility. International regulations, such as those around automatic identification systems, are also promoting market growth.

Looking forward, projections indicate the market will reach $5.15 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.4%. This future growth is attributed to the integration of advanced analytics and AI in maritime platforms, rising investments in digital port management systems, and an expanding deployment of satellite-based tracking solutions. Additionally, there's increasing demand for integrated systems supporting search and rescue operations. Trends such as stringent global maritime safety regulations and the shift toward subscription-based pricing models are influencing the market landscape.

The emphasis on maritime safety and security remains pivotal. Heightened geopolitical tensions are driving the need for robust protective measures for sea routes and infrastructure. Maritime information solutions provide crucial data and tools for effective risk mitigation. A report by the ICC International Maritime Bureau noted 116 incidents against ships in 2024, with a rising number of crew members taken hostage or kidnapped. Such factors emphasize the critical demand for these solutions.

Notably, companies like Spire Global Inc. are pushing technological boundaries. In May 2023, they launched the Deep Navigation Analytics Platform offering advanced weather insights via satellites, helping maritime stakeholders optimize routes and enhance safety. Simultaneously, Viasat Inc.'s acquisition of Inmarsat aims to fortify their global connectivity services across sectors, including maritime.

Leading players in the market include Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and Thales Group among others. North America led the market in 2025 with significant activity also reported across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions. However, trade relations and tariffs are impacting market dynamics, particularly for hardware-reliant segments facing increased costs.

The market research report provides comprehensive insights, from global market size and regional shares to detailed segment analysis and competitor strategies. The report will be updated to reflect the latest industry changes and provide actionable strategies to navigate the evolving economic landscape. Despite rising tariffs, there is a positive trend towards localized production and software-centric innovations that lessen hardware dependencies.

Overall, the maritime information solution market encapsulates revenues from diverse services like vessel tracking, maritime domain awareness, and port management, with values representing the enterprise earnings within designated geographies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.59 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.15 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global



