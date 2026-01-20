Efinity-Powered MGA, PRISM, Launches in Asia Pacific

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efinity , a software provider offering modern insurance distribution and operations, is pleased to announce the company is powering the launch of PRISM , a newly-founded managing general agent (MGA) with operations in Singapore and Hong Kong.

Founded by industry veteran Bobby Heerasing , with co-founders Sergei Korol , and Jason Smith , PRISM represents a next-generation MGA designed from inception to operate without legacy systems, enabling scalable growth, real-time transparency, and disciplined underwriting execution.

“PRISM has intentionally set out to use and launch with modern, cutting-edge infrastructure from day one,” said Bobby Heerasing, founder and CEO at PRISM. “Efinity’s industry-proven technology and operating platform provides the operational control, data visibility, and scalability needed to support disciplined underwriting while responding quickly to market shifts.”

Efinity powers PRISM with a fully integrated operating foundation, from AI-driven submission intake and digital underwriting workflows through policy issuance, financial and bordereaux management, and real-time portfolio analytics. This platform-led approach allows PRISM to launch efficiently with embedded operational control, meet the reporting and governance requirements of modern capacity providers, and scale across products and geographies without the friction typically associated with legacy systems.

“PRISM is a clear example of how modern MGAs can be formed and scaled when technology and operations are embedded from day one,” said Maciej Bud-Gusaim , CEO of Efinity. “Our platform enables experienced underwriting teams to focus on portfolio performance and broker relationships while operating with the transparency and control today’s markets demand.”

The launch of PRISM underscores Efinity’s broader role in modernizing insurance distribution by enabling MGAs and carriers to operate on a unified, data-driven platform. By supporting PRISM’s formation and market entry, Efinity continues to demonstrate how technology-led infrastructure can accelerate MGA launches while improving scalability, transparency, and performance.

About Efinity

Efinity is reshaping how digital insurance products are built, distributed, and sold. Born from a digital MGA, the company brings real-world digital product and underwriting expertise into an enterprise cloud native mobile-friendly platform designed for digital products and the marketing and direct sales channels that drive growth. Efinity unifies product creation, pricing, digital distribution, quoting, underwriting, policy operations, and financial workflows in one system, giving carriers, MGAs, and brokers a faster, more powerful way to launch, scale, and manage digital insurance offerings in an increasingly competitive marketplace. For more information, please visit www.efinity.com .

About PRISM

PRISM is an Asia Pacific–focused managing general agent (MGA) headquartered in Singapore with an additional office in Hong Kong. Launched in December of 2025, PRISM combines underwriting expertise with technology and data-driven analytics to deliver specialty and facultative insurance solutions. Backed by Convex and Efinity Insurance Solutions, PRISM is building a transparent, scalable, and legacy-free platform for sustainable growth. For more information, please visit www.prismmga.com .