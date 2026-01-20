Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Report 2026: $122.72 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Search and Rescue (SAR) Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The search and rescue (SAR) equipment market is experiencing robust growth, projected to expand from $93.72 billion in 2025 to $122.72 billion in 2030. This growth, at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2026, followed by 5.4% during the forecast period, is driven by several factors including increased deployment during natural disasters, enhancements in emergency response infrastructure, and advancements in medical and logistics equipment.

Technological innovations and the introduction of rugged, portable tools are increasingly being adopted to tackle challenging terrains. The expansion of international humanitarian missions has necessitated standardized SAR capabilities, propelling market growth further. Moreover, strategic government investments in logistics systems and interoperability in disaster-response planning underline the escalating demand for advanced SAR tools.

Emerging trends include the integration of cutting-edge life-saving medical equipment, development of lightweight rescue tools, and the utilization of multi-platform operations. Enhanced real-time communication and sophisticated incident planning systems are setting new benchmarks in SAR operations.

The rise in global terrorism and insurgency significantly impacts the SAR equipment market. With increasing incidents of terrorism, there is a heightened need for robust rescue equipment. For instance, the US accounted for 76% of terrorism-related fatalities among Western democracies in 2023, as reported by Vision of Humanity.

Key industry players are advancing multi-functional rescue tools capable of versatile functions like cutting and prying. Holmatro's T1, launched in April 2023, exemplifies this trend, offering a compact, multi-functional tool that can be operated by a single person. Similarly, Signia Aerospace's acquisition of Goodrich Hoist & Winch in November 2024 aims to bolster its SAR mission capabilities, enhancing its portfolio of mission-specific aerospace equipment.

North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region. Rapid changes in global trade relations are influencing the market dynamics, prompting manufacturers to innovate and adapt swiftly to maintain competitiveness. Increased tariffs on specialized SAR equipment have spurred domestic production and local innovation, fortifying long-term market prospects.

Major players in the market include Aeromarine Srt, Cubic Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Garmin Ltd., among others. These companies continue to innovate and expand their offerings to maintain their market position.

The market covers diverse geographies, including prominent countries like the USA, China, India, and Germany. It comprises sales of medical and logistics equipment, defined by factory gate values, reflecting the manufacturers' revenues from direct sales to end customers or intermediaries.

This comprehensive market analysis provides essential insights into SAR equipment industry trends, offering a complete perspective on the current and future scenarios, equipping stakeholders with the strategic information necessary to thrive in this evolving sector.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

Equipment: Rescue, Search, Communication, Technical, Planning, and Other Equipment

Platform: Airborne, Marine, Ground-Based

Application: Combat SAR, Urban SAR Industrial

Subsegments:

Rescue Equipment: Stretchers, Rescue Tools, PPE, Ropes, Harnesses

Search Equipment: Cameras, Drones, GPR, Sonar Systems

Communication Equipment: Radios, Phones, Beacons, Mobile Devices

Technical Equipment: GPS Devices, Software, Systems, Monitoring Tools

Planning Equipment: Command Software, Management Tools, Simulators, Assessment Tools

Other Equipment: Medical, Lighting, Water Rescue Equipment

