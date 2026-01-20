Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Report 2026: $1,110+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security and Emergency Management Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The homeland security and emergency management market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $806.47 billion in 2025 to $866.43 billion in 2026, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. This trajectory is fueled by the rising frequency of natural disasters, bolstering the demand for emergency preparedness and response solutions. Enhanced government disaster mitigation programs, advanced monitoring technologies, and investments in security infrastructure further contribute to this upward trend. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.11 trillion, maintaining a CAGR of 6.4%, driven by the integration of AI, analytics platforms, and cloud-based solutions for rapid crisis coordination.

The market's robust outlook is also tied to the escalating threat of terrorism. Terrorist activities, primarily orchestrated by extremist groups, are increasing in frequency and complexity, targeting civilians and critical infrastructure. This surge necessitates advanced surveillance, threat detection, and comprehensive security training to mitigate risks, thereby driving sector growth. For instance, in April 2024, reports from the U.S. Department of State indicated an increase in global terrorist incidents from 7,351 in 2022 to 7,382 in 2023.

Strategic investments by major companies are enhancing disaster response infrastructure and security services. Notably, in September 2023, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) allocated over $12.2 million through FEMA and CBP to support migrant assistance, reflecting strategic efforts to bolster public safety measures. Additionally, in September 2024, Strategic Innovation Group acquired Excelicon to strengthen its IT solutions capacity for government agency support, emphasizing a trend of acquisitions to enhance market capabilities.

Leading players in this sector include General Dynamics Corporation, Elbit Systems Ltd., and Lockheed Martin Corporation, among others. North America emerged as the leading region in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing area moving forward.

Notable trends in the industry include integrated disaster response platforms and smart emergency communication networks, driven by technological advancements like AI, blockchain, and thermal imaging. However, global trade dynamics, including tariffs, are influencing this market, primarily by affecting costs and procurement strategies for essential security technology, thus encouraging local innovation and production. The market's resilience and adaptability highlight ongoing opportunities for growth and strategic development.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $866.43 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1110.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



