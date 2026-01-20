Homeland Security Market Report 2026: $753.7 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Homeland Security Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The homeland security market is witnessing significant growth, set to rise from $586.37 billion in 2026 to an impressive $753.7 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This growth trajectory is fueled by advancements in AI-enabled security platforms, improved interoperability across security domains, and the implementation of sophisticated cybersecurity strategies designed to counter emerging threats. The increasing deployment of autonomous and sensor-based technologies is enhancing border and perimeter security, while next-generation emergency management solutions are bolstering national resilience.

Several trends are shaping the market's outlook. These include the integration of advanced emergency response systems, cutting-edge threat detection and monitoring solutions, and real-time surveillance technologies. Additionally, smart disaster recovery solutions and predictive analytics for security operations are gaining traction. The ongoing rise in terrorist activities, driven by geopolitical and ideological factors, is expected to propel further investment into homeland security measures.

A critical focus within this growing market is the application of artificial intelligence. AI-driven solutions are being employed for threat detection, predictive analytics, and decision support, offering enhanced security capabilities. Notably, in April 2023, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched an AI task force to navigate security implications related to AI advancements, especially in response to threats from geopolitical adversaries.

The strategic acquisition landscape is also contributing to the market's growth. In September 2024, Redwire, an aerospace manufacturer, expanded its capabilities in the national security sector by acquiring Hera Systems, thereby enhancing its position in supporting specialized missions in geostationary orbit.

The major companies influencing the homeland security market include General Dynamics Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., and Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others. These key players are leveraging technology innovations to maintain and expand their market presence.

Regionally, North America dominated the market in 2025, with other significant areas covered including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Tariff changes have impacted sectors such as border security and aviation security, prompting shifts toward domestic manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective security technologies.

The homeland security market research report provides comprehensive insights, including market statistics, trends, regional shares, and competitive analysis. This in-depth report is essential for understanding the current and future dynamics within this critical industry sector.

Countries analyzed in the report are extensive, covering strategic markets such as the USA, China, India, Germany, the UK, and beyond. The market encompasses revenues from aviation security, border control, emergency response, and cybersecurity solutions, with a focus on goods and services traded within the specified market and geography.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered: Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transport Security, Law Enforcement, and Other Types.

Border Security, Aviation Security, Maritime Security, Critical Infrastructure Security, Cyber Security, Mass Transport Security, Law Enforcement, and Other Types. Technology: Recognition and Surveillance Systems, AI-Based Solutions, Security Platforms.

Recognition and Surveillance Systems, AI-Based Solutions, Security Platforms. End-User: Public Sector, Private Sector.

Subsegments:

Border Security: Surveillance Systems, Access Control Systems, etc.

Aviation Security: Screening Equipment, Access Control Systems, etc.

Maritime Security: Port Security Solutions, Vessel Tracking Systems, etc.

Key Companies Mentioned:

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $586.37 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $753.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

General Dynamics Corporation

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Leonardo S.p.A.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Unisys Corporation

FLIR Systems Inc.

Raytheon Company

Leidos Holdings Inc.

Boeing Company

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Elta Systems Ltd.

Accenture plc

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems plc

Elbit Systems ltd.

Inter-Con Security Systems Inc.

NetCentrics Corporation

Stealth Power

Adams Communication & Engineering Technology

ZeroEyes Inc.

Evolv Technology

Uveye Inc.

Red Balloon Security Inc.

Aptima Inc.

VideoRay LLC

Alphacore Inc.

City Labs Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

FJC Security Services Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jrs5af

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment