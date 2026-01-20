Explosives Detection and Identification Equipment Market Report 2026: $4.4 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Explosives Detection and Identification Equipment Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The explosives detection and identification equipment market has experienced significant growth, with the market size expected to expand from $2.73 billion in 2025 to $3.01 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.3%. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing use of portable screening kits at transportation hubs, enhanced mobile scanning units, and advanced automated inspection stations. Furthermore, there is a rising need for system integration and calibration services to boost operational reliability.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to grow to $4.4 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10%. This is attributed to the demand for AI-enabled detection algorithms, integrated surveillance systems, and the deployment of next-generation mobile detection units. Notably, multi-modal explosives detection methods and standardized screening protocols are becoming prominent, alongside the miniaturization of detectors and the development of service-based business models.

Increasing terrorist activities globally are a critical driver of market expansion. As such activities often involve explosives, there is a growing demand for advanced detection tools to prevent potential attacks and enhance security. For example, in the UK, terrorist-related trials increased by five cases from the previous year, underscoring the continued threat landscape.

Key players in the market are focusing on innovative solutions like portable trace detectors, which allow on-site threat detection. In August 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific introduced the Defender Omega Handheld Raman Analyzer. This device assists security agencies in detecting various threats on-site without laboratory testing, leveraging advanced algorithms and reference libraries. The defender's features, including GPS, camera functionality, and Wi-Fi connectivity, enhance operational efficiency in challenging environments.

In addition, SoundThinking, Inc., a public safety technology provider, acquired SafePointe to enhance its SafetySmart platform by incorporating sophisticated detection systems for weapons and explosives, catering to environments with high foot traffic.

Prominent companies in this market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker Corporation, Smiths Detection Group Ltd., and others, striving for innovation in the field.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region. The report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Americas, and others. These insights are vital, given the global trade dynamics and tariffs impacting the market, specifically for components used in detection systems at large transportation hubs.

The market research report provides comprehensive insights into market size, regional shares, competitor analysis, trends, opportunities, and the industry's future trajectory. It highlights the primary segments, including trace detectors, vapor detectors, and detection systems, employing technologies like ion mobility spectrometry and spectroscopy.

Countries covered in the report span across major continents, including nations like the USA, China, Germany, Australia, and many more, reflecting the global reach of this industry.

Product Types: Explosives Trace Detectors, Vapour Detectors, Explosives Detection Systems

Explosives Trace Detectors, Vapour Detectors, Explosives Detection Systems Technologies: IMS, Mass Spectrometry, SAW, X-Ray, Raman Spectroscopy

IMS, Mass Spectrometry, SAW, X-Ray, Raman Spectroscopy Applications: Airport, Customs, Railway Station, Other Applications

Airport, Customs, Railway Station, Other Applications End-Users: Government, Aviation, Industrial, Military

Government, Aviation, Industrial, Military Subsegments & Technology: Include Ion Mobility Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, Photoionization and Flame Ionization Detectors, X-ray and Neutron Activation Systems, among others.

Include Ion Mobility Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, Photoionization and Flame Ionization Detectors, X-ray and Neutron Activation Systems, among others. Key Companies Mentioned: Thermo Fisher, Agilent Technologies, Smiths Detection

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.0% Regions Covered Global



