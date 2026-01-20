Riot Helmet Market Report 2026: $1.7 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Riot Helmet Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global riot helmet market is experiencing significant growth, projected to expand from $1.14 billion in 2025 to $1.24 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.8%. This growth is attributed to advancements in visor-integrated helmets, flame-resistant options, and modular designs, enhancing protection and adaptability for law enforcement during civil disturbances. Riot helmets featuring anti-fog capabilities and communication-integrated systems improve operational effectiveness and safety.

Forecasts indicate that the market will grow to $1.7 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 8.2%. Factors driving this growth include demand for lightweight, durable materials, advanced visor technologies, and modular, customizable helmet systems that cater to tactical needs. Emerging trends point to enhanced impact protection, ergonomic design improvements, and better ventilation aligning with safety and comfort needs.

The escalating frequency of civil unrest and its associated risks are fueling demand in the riot helmet market. Law enforcement personnel rely on these helmets for substantial head and facial protection, reducing injury risk and maintaining control during protests. For example, Allianz SE reported an uptick in protest incidents in the U.S., with 8,549 events recorded in 2024, illustrating societal tensions' impact on market demands.

Terrorism concerns also propel market growth, requiring robust protective gear for officers in high-stakes environments. Riot helmets serve these operations by offering critical defense against projectiles and explosions. The Institute for Economics & Peace highlighted an increase in attack lethality in 2023, reinforcing helmet market significance in counter-terrorism efforts.

Leading companies in the market, such as Gentex Corporation and MSA Safety Incorporated, are innovating with hybrid-material helmets that enhance comfort and durability. MLA Ltd., for instance, launched the Defender Hybrid Riot Helmet, boasting advanced features like memory foam padding, breathability, and tool-free visor adjustments, highlighting industry strides in user-friendly helmet innovations.

North America held the largest market share in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow rapidly. The market extends across various regions, addressing diverse demands and tactical requirements globally. However, the industry's trajectory is influenced by changing trade relations and tariffs, affecting raw material costs and supply chains, particularly for ballistic and composite segments. These challenges have spurred domestic manufacturing expansions, fostering long-term resilience.

The comprehensive riot helmet market research report provides a thorough analysis of global market dynamics, trends, and opportunities, equipping stakeholders with the insights needed to navigate the evolving landscape effectively. Covering diverse helmet types and distribution channels, this report sheds light on strategic developments and competitive positioning for law enforcement and security sectors worldwide.

The report's geographical scope includes countries such as Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and the United States, among others, reflecting its extensive market coverage and analysis.

Markets Covered:

Product Types: Ballistic, Non-Ballistic, Polycarbonate, Composite

Material Types: Polycarbonate, Kevlar, Fiberglass, Carbon Fiber

Application Areas: Crowd Control, Tactical Operations, Public Safety Management

Distribution Channels: Online, Brick-and-Mortar, Direct Sales, Wholesale

End Users: Law Enforcement, Military, Private Security, Event Organizers

Companies Mentioned:

Gentex Corporation, MSA Safety Incorporated, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., MKU Ltd, and others.

Countries and Regions:

Geographies covered include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, and the USA, among others, with a focus on Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Gentex Corporation

MSA Safety Incorporated

Point Blank Enterprises Inc.

MKU Ltd

Streicher's Inc.

Paulson Manufacturing Corporation

US Armour Corporation

WeeTect Material Limited

Kroll International LLC

Security Pro USA LLC

Sirchie Acquisition Company LLC

Applied Systems Technologies Inc.

?Deqing Fox Armour Co. Ltd.

Mangal Security Products

Busch PROtective GmbH And Co. KG

Damascus Worldwide Inc.

Electronic Defense Industries Inc.

Kejo Limited Company

Super Seer Corporation

United Shield International LLC

