Wonder Partners with FormPiper and LendingClub to Bring Enterprise-Grade Financing to Independent Furniture Retailers

TAMPA, FL, SAN FRANCISCO, CA, and MARIETTA, GA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wonder, the retail sales acceleration platform and subsidiary of publicly-traded GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT), today announced a strategic partnership with FormPiper and LendingClub Bank, subsidiary of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC), to deliver a fully integrated multi-tier consumer financing platform to furniture retailers nationwide.

Consumers in a furniture store applying for financing on their phone, while working with an associate.

The partnership combines Wonder's in-store sales technology - including digital kiosks and mobile apps serving thousands of furniture retailers - with FormPiper's waterfall fintech platform and LendingClub's innovative lending solutions. Together, the companies are making sophisticated financing tools, previously available only to mass merchants, accessible to independent retailers at no additional cost.

Solving a Critical Industry Gap

Until now, only large enterprise retailers could afford financing waterfall technology that routes consumers through multiple lenders to maximize approvals. Waterfall technology providers have been acquisition targets by lenders, resulting in consolidation and an illusion of choice. Small and medium-sized furniture stores have historically been limited to fragmented single-lender applications, often losing sales when customers don't qualify.

The new platform changes this by offering a complete spectrum of financing options through a single, seamless workflow integrated directly into Wonder's existing retail systems. Wonder’s endless aisle kiosk technology then delivers a personalized experience based on approval amounts and terms.

"This partnership levels the playing field for independent retailers," said Kaspar Fopp, CEO of Wonder. "We're enabling furniture stores of all sizes to say 'yes' to more customers by offering the same sophisticated financing options that were previously exclusive to big-box competitors. This directly translates to higher approval rates and increased average order values."

Fast, Frictionless Financing through LendingClub

LendingClub is our premier lending partner, delivering innovative products, frictionless experiences, and advanced underwriting. With more than $100 billion in originations since 2007, LendingClub’s credit models are informed by over 150 billion cells of proprietary data derived from tens of millions of repayment events across economic cycles. Through the bank’s innovative platform, customers can instantly discover available financing options with no impact to their credit score, and applying for an offer takes just minutes.

"For over two decades, LendingClub has led the way on credit underwriting and customer experience in online lending," said Steve Mattics, LendingClub’s Chief Lending Officer. "This partnership brings our expertise to Wonder’s platform, helping furniture retailers drive meaningful growth through better financing options and superior customer experience."

Fintech Platform As Backbone To This Solution

FormPiper's technology serves as the integration backbone, connecting multiple lending partners while maintaining optimal user experience and maximizing conversion rates.

"We're not just connecting systems - we're proud to say we’re creating entirely new possibilities for how retailers can grow their business," said Brad Parker, CEO and Founder of FormPiper. "Our platform's ability to intelligently route applications through multiple lenders while maintaining a frictionless customer experience makes this kind of comprehensive solution possible."

Immediate Availability

The integrated platform soft-launched in Q4 2025 and is now rolling out across Wonder's extensive retail technology network. The solution is included in Wonder's standard subscription service at no additional cost, regardless of subscription tier.

About Wonder

Wonder is a retail sales acceleration platform serving thousands of furniture and mattress retailers nationwide. A subsidiary of GigaCloud Technology Inc (Nasdaq: GCT), Wonder provides AI-optimized catalog services, in-store digital kiosks, and mobile sales tools designed to help independent retailers compete with enterprise-level competitors. For more information, visit: wondersuite.com

About FormPiper

FormPiper is a leading fintech platform specializing in multi-lender waterfall integration for retail financing. The company's technology intelligently routes consumer credit applications to maximize approval rates while optimizing the customer experience. For more information, visit formpiper.com

About LendingClub

LendingClub is reimagining what a bank can be by building our business around a simple belief: when our members win, we win. Leveraging innovative technology and engaging mobile-first experiences, our integrated suite of financial products helps people keep more of what they earn and earn more on what they save. Our 5+ million members love us for providing quick and easy access to affordable credit and rewarding their smart financial choices, like making on-time payments, saving regularly, and taking control of debt.

Getting credit right is a key driver of our success. Our advanced underwriting models are informed by over 150 billion cells of proprietary data, derived from tens of millions of repayment events across economic cycles. Our leading credit expertise combined with our resilient bank foundation, capital-light loan marketplace, decades of lending experience, and talented team have enabled us to deliver lasting value to members, loan investors, and shareholders alike. And we're just getting started.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) is the parent company and operator of LendingClub Bank, National Association, Member FDIC. For more information about LendingClub, visit https://www.lendingclub.com

Safe Harbor Statements

Some of the statements above, including statements regarding the roll-out and anticipated benefits of the strategic partnership, are forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include the ability of the parties to effectuate the partnership and those factors set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in each of GigaCloud Technology Inc’s and LendingClub Corporation's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as in their subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. GigaCloud Technology and LendingClub do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Consumers in a furniture store applying for financing on their phone, while working with an associate.

Press Inquiries

Wonder Media Contact:

media@wondersuite.com



FormPiper Contact:

media@formpiper.com



LendingClub Contacts:

For Investors: IR@lendingclub.com

Media Contact: Press@lendingclub.com