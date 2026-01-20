Space Propellant Tank Market Report 2026: $4.82 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Space Propellant Tank Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The space propellant tank market is experiencing robust growth, with projections showing an increase from $3.53 billion in 2025 to $3.76 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%. This trend is fueled by advancements in lightweight composite materials, increased demand for cryogenic and high-pressure storage solutions, and the proliferation of satellite launch and space exploration programs. The development of reusable propellant tank systems and collaboration between aerospace manufacturers and space agencies are pivotal growth catalysts.

Forecasts predict the market value will reach approximately $4.82 billion by 2030, driven by the adoption of advanced composite and metal alloys for weight reduction, expansion of space missions, and integration of smart sensors for fuel monitoring. Key trends include the demand for lightweight composite tanks, increased adoption of reusable launch platforms, advancements in cryogenic technologies for deep space exploration, and strategic partnerships facilitating rapid tank qualification.

Satellite production and launches remain significant market drivers, bolstering the demand for efficient propellant tanks vital in satellite propulsion and maneuvering. As of June 2023, 11,330 satellites were orbiting Earth, a substantial increase from January 2022, illustrating the burgeoning demand for well-designed space propellant tanks.

Innovations such as Zero-slosh technology are enhancing spacecraft performance by preventing fuel sloshing and ensuring precise control during maneuvers. Companies like Agile Space Industries are pioneering this field with the introduction of Zero-Slosh piston tanks for storable propellants, demonstrating significant advancements in fuel stability and maneuverability, particularly in microgravity environments.

The acquisition of Aerojet Rocketdyne by L3Harris Technologies for $4.7 billion highlights strategic maneuvers in the industry to integrate advanced propulsion technologies into broader portfolios, strengthening positions in the expanding space and missile defense sectors.

Notable companies in the space propellant tank market include Airbus S.A.S., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Eaton Corporation PLC, and Blue Origin LLC, among others. The market is segmented into liquid, solid, and hybrid propellant tanks, with applications spanning launch vehicles, satellites, and deep space missions targeting commercial and defense sectors.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is poised to be the fastest-growing region through 2030. The market landscape is subject to shifts due to global trade relations and tariffs, influencing production costs and timelines, especially within liquid and cryogenic segments.

The comprehensive space propellant tank market report offers valuable insights into market statistics, trends, opportunities, and a detailed analysis of current and future scenarios. It covers key regions such as Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe, while also providing strategic recommendations to navigate the evolving market dynamics.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.76 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Airbus S.A.S.

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

IHI Aerospace Co. Ltd.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Moog Inc.

Blue Origin LLC

Ariane Group

MT Aerospace AG

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Nammo Space AS

European Space Agency (ESA)

Dawn Aerospace

Agile Space Industries

Busek Co. Inc.

Antrix Corporation Limited

Holscot Fluoropolymer Products Ltd.

Infinite Composites Technologies

Firehawk Aerospace

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

