Police Riot Equipment Market Report 2026: $10.47 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

The global police riot equipment market is experiencing robust growth, projected to increase from $7.04 billion in 2025 to $7.64 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 8.5%. This growth is driven by heightened civil unrest, increased procurement of riot helmets and body armor by law enforcement, and the emphasis on officer safety, which propels investments in advanced riot gear. The rising adoption of tactical boots and vests also contributes to protecting law enforcement officers.

Looking forward, the market is expected to expand significantly, reaching $10.47 billion by 2030 at an 8.2% CAGR. Key growth drivers include demand for lightweight and durable equipment made from advanced materials, modular tactical vests allowing customizable protection, enhanced-impact-resistant helmets with communication features, and modernization programs in global law enforcement agencies. This era will see trends such as lightweight composite protective gear, non-lethal crowd control solutions, and customizable riot equipment. The online distribution expansion for tactical and riot gear will further fuel market growth.

The frequency of civil unrest, spurred by economic inequality and social tensions, significantly boosts demand for police riot equipment. For instance, in July 2024, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data reported around 165,273 global political violence instances, a 15% increase from the previous year, highlighting the necessity for effective riot control solutions.

Innovation in protective gear, such as advanced gloves, is a focus for leading companies. In July 2024, Defilade Protection Systems Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer, launched the Protective Deployment Gloves (PDG), designed for law enforcement operations. These gloves offer enhanced flame, abrasion, and impact resistance while providing high dexterity, ensuring safety and reliability in high-risk situations. This development strengthens Defilade's reputation in tactical and protective gear for police and security forces.

In another strategic move, Silynxcom Ltd. partnered with 3M Company to distribute the PELTOR ComTac VIII Headset, enhancing tactical communication in riot-control operations. This collaboration improves communication, hearing protection, and situational awareness for police and military personnel.

Major players in the market include MSA Safety Incorporated, Safariland LLC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., and Revision Military Ltd., among others. North America stood as the largest market in 2025, with other key regions being Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and more.

The market faces challenges from varying trade relations and tariffs, impacting production and procurement costs, especially in protective gear segments. Tariffs have spurred domestic manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective solutions. However, they also pose challenges in supply chain management across regions dependent on imports, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe.

This comprehensive market research report covers market statistics, regional shares, trends, opportunities, and strategic insights necessary for thriving in the police riot equipment industry. It provides an in-depth view of current and future scenarios, focusing on key products like protective gear, batons, and shields, sold through various channels globally.

Markets Covered:

By Product Type: Protective Gear, Batons, Shields, Tear Gas, Rubber Bullets, Others

By Application: Law Enforcement, Military, Others

By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Specialty Stores, Others

Subsegments:

Protective Gear: Helmets, Body Armor, etc.

Batons: Collapsible, Fixed-Length, Electric

Shields: Round, Rectangular, Transparent

Tear Gas: Canisters, Sprays, Grenades

Rubber Bullets: Single-Projectile, Multiple-Projectile

Key Companies Featured: MSA Safety Inc., Safariland LLC, Point Blank Enterprises Inc., among others

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.64 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.47 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



