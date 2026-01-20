New York, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro Se Assistant, a renowned U.S.-based provider of high-quality legal-drafting support, has been awarded the prestigious 'Excellence in Legal Support Services for family law' award for 2026. This accolade highlights the company's exceptional dedication to assisting pro se litigants and attorneys across the nation with expertly crafted legal documents.

Pro Se Assistant Honored as Leading Legal Support Platform for Pro Se Litigants in 2026

Specializing in preparing court-ready documents such as complaints, motions, briefs, contracts, agreements, demand letters and deeds, Pro Se Assistant has established itself as a leader in the legal support industry. The company's team of licensed attorneys and experienced paralegals ensures that every document meets the highest standards of precision and clarity, enabling clients to present their cases or close deals with confidence.

The 'Excellence in Legal Support Services for family law' award is a testament to Pro Se Assistant's commitment to delivering consistent, high-quality legal solutions with fast turnaround times. This recognition underscores the company's role in transforming complex legal work into clear, effective solutions for its clients.

"Receiving this award is a significant honor for Pro Se Assistant," said Gulfam Haider Chattha , CEO of Pro Se Assistant. "It reflects our unwavering dedication to providing top-notch legal support to pro se litigants and attorneys. Our team is committed to maintaining the highest standards of excellence in every document we prepare."

Pro Se Assistant's innovative approach combines precise legal knowledge with a deep understanding of client needs, ensuring that each legal instrument is tailored to the specific requirements of the case. This client-centric approach has earned the company a reputation for reliability and excellence in the legal community.

As the legal landscape continues to evolve, Pro Se Assistant remains at the forefront, adapting to new challenges and opportunities with agility and expertise. The company's recognition as a top legal support platform is a testament to its ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of legal-drafting support.

About Pro Se Assistant

Pro Se Assistant is a U.S.-based provider of high‑quality legal‑drafting support to pro se litigants and attorneys nationwide. Our team of licensed attorneys and experienced paralegals specializes in preparing court‑ready documents such as complaints and pleadings, motions and briefs, contracts, agreements, and deeds, as well as other legal instruments required for litigation or transactional work.

