PlanRadar Opens Chicago Office, Expands U.S. Operations

Chicago, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanRadar, a leading platform for field management in construction, facility management and real estate projects, today announces the opening of its Chicago office as part of its continued expansion in the U.S. market. Driven by growing customer adoption across complex building and real estate projects, the new office strengthens the company’s ability to support U.S.-based customers with localized expertise and closer market proximity.

Located in Downtown Chicago’s Loop neighborhood, the office serves as a strategic hub for PlanRadar’s U.S. operations. Chicago’s central location and strong construction and real estate ecosystem enable the company to better serve customers nationwide, while reinforcing its long-term commitment to scalable growth in the U.S.

The Chicago office is led by Vice President David Homola, who oversees PlanRadar’s strategic direction and market expansion in the U.S., supported by dedicated sales representatives. Homola brings extensive international expertise across real estate, construction and civil engineering, and previously led PlanRadar’s growth in the UK and Western Europe.

“Construction projects and real estate operations are inherently complex endeavors, often with many parties involved,” said Homola. “Our goal at PlanRadar is to make working together easier, connecting your team and jobsite processes in one place to work more efficiently, enhance quality and achieve full project transparency. Our U.S. customers are already seeing tangible results, including cutting reporting time in half, and our presence in Chicago allows us to support them more closely from a central, strategic location.”

With 13 offices globally and operating in 75 countries, PlanRadar has experienced steady growth since expanding into the U.S., with customers adopting the easy-to-use platform across healthcare, industrial, residential and education construction projects. Chicago offers a strong talent pool in technology, software as a service (SaaS) and customer-facing roles to support the company in its growth goals. PlanRadar’s clients include CBRE, Colliers and IKEA.

“The U.S. is a leader in business and technology, and this expansion marks an exciting new chapter in PlanRadar’s international journey,” said PlanRadar Co-CEO and Co-Founder Ibrahim Iman. “With Chicago as our new U.S. hub, David at the helm and a talented team to support him, we are poised to accelerate innovation and customer engagement in North America.”

PlanRadar has continued to invest in research and development in recent years, and in 2024 launched SiteView, allowing for the capture of 360° imagery of a project. This is then mapped onto a 2D plan, creating a detailed visual record of all site activities throughout the construction lifecycle. SiteView leverages SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), a technology widely used in robotics and autonomous systems to enable devices or robots to navigate unknown environments. SiteView’s functionality is an ideal complement to PlanRadar’s core ticketing, communication and reporting capabilities.

About PlanRadar

PlanRadar is an award-winning, digital SaaS platform for documentation, communication and reporting in construction, facility management and real estate projects. The platform operates across the globe, currently in over 75 markets. PlanRadar streamlines daily processes and communication in an easy-to-use digital platform which connects all project stakeholders and provides real-time access to valuable project data. PlanRadar enables customers to work more efficiently, enhance quality and achieve full project transparency. The platform adds value to every person involved in a building’s lifecycle, from contractors and engineers to property managers and owners, with flexible capabilities for all company sizes and processes. Today, over 170,000 professionals are using PlanRadar to track, connect and solve issues on and off-site. PlanRadar is currently available in more than 25 languages, and can be used across all iOS, Windows and Android devices. Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, PlanRadar has 13 offices across the globe.

Contact: info@planradar.com

Website: www.planradar.com

Ava Hanak

ava@studiopr.com

+1 415-696-2622