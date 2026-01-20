Orenda Commodity Services Ltd. acquires Scoular's sunflower and bird food business

WINKLER, Manitoba, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orenda Commodity Services Ltd. announced today that it has purchased Scoular's sunflower and wild bird food blending business, including a processing facility in Winkler. The sale closed on Jan. 19.

Orenda, based in Ste. Agathe, Manitoba, is an established commodity company specializing in wild bird food blending, packaging and logistics.

Through its network of local suppliers and customers, Orenda customizes seed mixes for the retail bird food and human consumption markets. The Winkler facility handles product for both markets.

Orenda and U.S.-based Scoular are partnering to create a smooth transition for facility employees, sunflower producers, and end-use customers, said Orenda President Aaron Elskamp.

“This acquisition is a natural fit for Orenda, our producers and customers,” Elskamp said. “Sunflowers are a unique crop with a unique market. Orenda specializes in connecting the entire value chain to create a sustainable crop that boosts the Manitoba economy.”

About Orenda: A family-owned company, Orenda Commodity Services Ltd. is a vertically integrated operation with farming roots in the Woodlands, Manitoba, area. Orenda employs about 80 people at four locations in Manitoba, including oilseed and grain processing facilities in Ste. Agathe and Winkler.

About Scoular: Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, USA, Scoular is an employee-owned, $7.3B agribusiness. We buy, sell, store, handle and process grain and ingredients. Employing 1,250 people, we provide safe and reliable solutions to farmers, grain processors, biofuel producers and manufacturers of animal feed, aquafeed and pet food as well as food, beverages and supplements.

