MyExpatTaxes Unveils New Expat Tax Guide Ahead of 2026 Filing Season

Vienna, VIENNA, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyExpatTaxes, the award-winning US tax service and software for Americans living abroad, today announced the launch of a 2026 Expat Tax Filing Guide, a comprehensive and up‑to‑date resource designed to help US citizens overseas manage the challenges of filing US taxes from abroad.

As tax filing season approaches, American expats face complex compliance obligations and evolving IRS reporting requirements. The new tax guide demystifies the most important topics expats need to understand for the 2026 filing year. It covers who needs to file and how to file from abroad, expat tax deadlines, and new filing thresholds, as well as critical issues such as US taxation of foreign earned income, Foreign Tax Credit opportunities, and foreign bank account reporting.

“Our goal with the 2026 Expat Tax Guide is to give Americans overseas clarity and confidence during tax season,” said Nathalie Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of MyExpatTaxes. “Whether you’re employed, self‑employed, an entrepreneur, retiring abroad, or managing multiple foreign accounts, this guide offers practical insights and step‑by‑step information to stay compliant and maximize your tax outcomes.”

The guide also addresses specialized expat topics such as tax implications of renouncing US citizenship, self‑employment and business tax considerations, and solutions for filing unsubmitted prior year returns. With clear explanations and solutions tailored to expats, the guide lets Americans abroad better understand IRS reporting requirements and so avoid costly mistakes.

MyExpatTaxes is known for its easy‑to‑use expat tax software backed by expert support. The platform has helped more than 100,000 US citizens in over 165 countries file their US tax return from abroad, combining do‑it‑yourself simplicity with optional professional guidance.

Download the guide and get ready for the 2026 expat tax season.

About MyExpatTaxes



Founded in 2018, MyExpatTaxes helps Americans abroad confidently file US taxes with intuitive software, transparent pricing, and dedicated support. Built by expats for expats and trusted by thousands of expats worldwide, the platform simplifies IRS compliance, guides users step-by-step through the filing process, and helps them maximize refunds and benefits.

