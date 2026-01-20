CSL Receives Fifth Consecutive Top Employer for Young People Award

MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CSL Group (“CSL”), a global leader in responsible marine transportation, is proud to be recognized as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People for the fifth year in a row. The distinction reflects CSL’s long-standing commitment to developing early-career talent and fostering an inclusive, growth-oriented workplace across both shipboard and shore-based operations.

Early-career professionals represent approximately 10% of CSL’s workforce and are supported through a range of structured entry programs, including paid internships, co-op placements, summer jobs, and a cadet sponsorship program for future seafarers. Each year, CSL employs approximately 50 cadets from recognized Canadian marine colleges, providing hands-on experience aboard vessels operating on the Great Lakes and the East Coast.

Once hired, young employees benefit from tailored development plans, comprehensive onboarding, training, tuition reimbursement, and clear career advancement pathways.

“Young professionals bring new thinking and momentum that strengthen our organization,” said Stéphanie Aubourg, Chief Human Resources Officer. “At CSL, we’re committed to giving them the support, development opportunities and trust they need to build rewarding careers and contribute in a meaningful way to the future of the maritime industry.”

CSL is also deeply committed to internal mobility and leadership development. Annual talent reviews identify high-potential employees, who are then supported through mentoring, special assignments, and exposure to senior leadership.

“Our goal is to provide a supportive, inclusive environment where young people can succeed and envision a long-term career with us,” Aubourg added. “Being recognized once again as one of Canada’s Top Employers for Young People reflects our commitment to developing the next generation of maritime professionals.”

Canada's Top Employers for Young People recognize employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people. Evaluation criteria include attraction and retention programs, mentorship and training programs and career management programs.

The CSL Group is a world class provider of complex marine solutions and the largest owner and operator of self-unloading ships in the world. Headquartered in Montreal with operations throughout the Americas, Australia, Europe and Africa, CSL provides a broad range of shipping and handling services and delivers millions of tonnes of cargo annually for customers in the construction, steel, energy and agri-food sectors.

Media Contact:

Brigitte Hébert, Director, Communications

514-653-8854| brigitte.hebert@cslships.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76133544-062a-46a9-8955-7c657dfed25b