Major Shareholder Announcement - Société Générale S.A.

In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, we disclose that Jyske Bank today has been notified that Société Générale S.A., 29 Boulevard Haussmann, 75009 Paris, France, on 15 January 2026 held, indirectly via shares and other financial instruments with similar economic effect, 3,208,942 shares of a nominal value of DKK 10 in Jyske Bank A/S, corresponding to 5.22% of the total share capital.

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

