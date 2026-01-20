Deep Space Robotics Market Report 2026: $2.21 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Deep Space Robotics Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The deep space robotics market is on a robust growth trajectory, anticipated to expand from $1.51 billion in 2025 to $1.64 billion in 2026 with a CAGR of 8.6%. This increase is driven by advancements in robotic technologies and growing interest in space exploration. There's a notable rise in planetary rover deployments for surface exploration missions and the development of autonomous systems that enhance mission efficiency. Technologies like robotic drilling for subsurface sampling and teleoperation for lunar and Martian missions are propelling this market forward.

Projections indicate that the market will grow to $2.21 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7%. Robotics supporting lunar base construction and resource utilization are in high demand. Fully autonomous robotic systems for extended space missions and innovative precision landing technologies are emerging as significant contributors to growth. Investment in robotic missions, both commercial and governmental, is expanding, targeting Mars, asteroids, and beyond.

This uptick reflects a broader trend of increasing interest in space exploration, driven by the quest for technological advancement and innovation in tackling extraterrestrial challenges. For instance, NASA's budget is expected to rise from $25.384 billion in 2024 to $26.4 billion by 2027, indicating a strengthening commitment to deep space initiatives. Key players are focusing on autonomous lunar landers to enhance precision landing and facilitate scientific endeavors on the Moon. A noteworthy example is Firefly Aerospace Inc.'s successful Blue Ghost Mission 1 in 2025, showcasing significant advancements in lunar landing technology.

Strategic acquisitions are also shaping the market, as seen in Intuitive Machines Inc.'s purchase of KinetX, Inc. for $30 million in October 2025. This acquisition aims to enhance their capabilities in secure communications and navigation for lunar and interplanetary missions, leveraging KinetX's expertise in deep space navigation.

The market is influenced by major companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., and Blue Origin LLC, among others. North America led the market in 2025, with coverage extending across Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Challenges include global trade shifts and tariffs on aerospace components, impacting manufacturing and integration costs. Despite these hurdles, the market has been driven towards local production and innovation.

Overall, the deep space robotics market consists of revenues earned through the sale of products and services that facilitate space exploration, supported by advancing technologies and growing global investment. A detailed market research report provides comprehensive insights, including market size, regional shares, and competitive analysis.

