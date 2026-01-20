Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Market Report 2026: $1.96 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asteroid Prospecting Micro-Probe Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The asteroid prospecting micro-probe market is witnessing rapid growth, with projections indicating an increase from $0.93 billion in 2025 to $1.08 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 16.1%. This surge is driven by the trend of space mining, advancements in spacecraft technology, and collaborations between space agencies and private aerospace firms. Investment in scientific instrumentation and demonstration missions for asteroid analysis further enhance this growth. By 2030, the market is expected to reach $1.96 billion, maintaining the same CAGR. Key developments include swarm micro-probes for coordinated prospecting, integration of advanced sensors and autonomous systems, and heightened demand for resource mapping.

Expansion of space infrastructure, fueled by increased demand for satellite communication and Earth observation, is a significant growth driver. Enhanced space infrastructure offers asteroid prospecting micro-probes advanced launch capabilities and reliable communication networks. A notable example is the UK Space Agency's $13 million investment in July 2025 to enhance spaceport infrastructure in the Shetland Isles, propelling growth in the market.

Leading companies are innovating deep-space-ready CubeSat deployers to improve deployment efficiency and reliability in harsh conditions. In December 2023, the European Space Agency successfully integrated a CubeSat deployer into the Hera spacecraft, showcasing advanced technology crucial for asteroid exploration and planetary defense.

In October 2024, ISPACE Inc. collaborated with Asteroid Mining Corporation Ltd. to demonstrate lunar robotics for future asteroid mining. This partnership aims to advance resource exploration with ISPACE delivering AMC's SCAR-E robot to the Moon.

Prominent companies in this domain include BAE Systems Plc, Blue Origin LLC, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, European Space Agency, and Space Dynamics Laboratory among others. North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region.

Global trade relations and tariffs are affecting the market by increasing component costs and disrupting supply chains. Despite these challenges, tariffs have encouraged regional manufacturing and innovation, potentially strengthening local ecosystems.

The asteroid prospecting micro-probe market research report provides extensive insights, including global market size, regional shares, competitor market share, and detailed market segments. It offers a comprehensive analysis of current and future industry scenarios, equipping stakeholders with strategies to navigate the dynamic international environment.

The market encompasses robotic, autonomous, and semi-autonomous probes equipped with payloads like spectrometers and sensors. These probes facilitate applications such as resource mapping and sample collection. Major regions covered include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, and others.

The report also includes a detailed examination of the countries involved, such as Australia, Brazil, China, and the USA, among others. The market's value reflects the revenues derived from sales and services within this domain, emphasizing the importance of this growing sector in the global economy.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.08 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope:

Probe Types (Robotic, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous)

Payload Types (Spectrometers, Cameras)

Launch Platforms

Applications

End-Users

Companies Featured

BAE Systems Plc

Blue Origin LLC

NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory

European Space Agency

Sierra Space Corporation

KarmanPlus Holding Inc.

GomSpace Group AB

Space Dynamics Laboratory

GITAI Inc.

AstroForge Inc.

Astrobotic Technology Inc.

Motiv Space Systems Inc.

OffWorld Inc.

Trans Astronautica Corporation

Asteroid Mining Corporation Ltd.

TransAstra Inc.

SpaceFab.US Inc.

Planetary Resources Inc.

BigDipper Exploration Technologies

WeSpace Technologies.

