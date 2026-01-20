JUST RELEASED! New Nonfiction From Palmetto Publishing Highlights The Incredible Perseverance, Self-Confidence, And Grace Of A Woman With Schizoaffective Disorder.

Charleston, SC, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing and Theresa San Luis Teller excitedly announce the release of the latter’s debut book, a mental health memoir called My Brain Makes Me Proud: My Journey Through Schizoaffective Disorder and Anxiety.

Theresa has accomplished much—from achieving a 4.0 in her Master’s work despite being hospitalized during coursework to receiving international recognition as a self-taught songwriter—but her favorite achievement might be the cumulative successes she’s won for herself through more than 25 years of living with schizoaffective disorder and anxiety.

In My Brain Makes Me Proud, out now from Palmetto Publishing, Theresa shares the good and bad experiences she weathered to find herself. From pain and rejection to solace and self-esteem, Theresa’s journey through life has been nothing short of incredible.

“My story has a happy ending, and as a memoir, it is redemptive and inspiring, with a thread of Christian messaging throughout about God and finding yourself,” said the author. “Being diagnosed with mental illness is not a death sentence. Recovery is a real possibility.”

Theresa’s book is a must-read for anyone struggling with mental illness or those who help them. It offers support, hope, faith, and strength found in community and connection.

