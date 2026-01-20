Singapore’s Annual and Largest Corporate Gifting Trade Show Returns to Suntec City on 29/30th July 2026

Singapore, SG, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore Corporate Gift Show Returns to Suntec City for Its 5th Annual Edition

Over 60 Exhibitors, 3,000+ Visitors Expected at Singapore’s Leading Corporate Gifting Trade Event

YTS Services Marketing Pte Ltd, the official organizer of the Singapore Corporate Gift Show, announced today the return of the nation’s largest corporate gifting trade event. Now in its fifth year, the Singapore Corporate Gift Show 2026 will take place on 29–30 July 2026 at Suntec City, featuring over 60 exhibitors and welcoming more than 3,000 professional buyers from across the region.

Cover Poster of 2026 Singapore Corporate Gift Show

Founded in 2022, the Singapore Corporate Gift Show has grown into the country’s largest and most established platform for corporate gifting suppliers, brands, and buyers to connect, experience, and discover products in person. Entering its fifth year, the event continues to play a key role in revitalising face-to-face product sourcing and trend discovery within the corporate gifts industry.

This year’s edition will feature over 60 corporate gifting exhibitors and brands, welcoming more than 3,000 visitors and professional buyers from across Singapore and the region. Attendees can expect a diverse and carefully curated showcase of new launches, trending products, and innovative gifting solutions, all available for hands-on testing and direct supplier engagement.

The exhibition will spotlight a wide range of corporate gift categories, including:

Eco-friendly and sustainable gifts

Handmade and artisanal products

Technology gadgets and smart accessories

Corporate apparel and wearables

Custom red packets, notebooks, and stationery

Lifestyle, drinkware, and bespoke gift solutions

Designed as an interactive sourcing experience, the Singapore Corporate Gift Show allows buyers to see, touch, test, and compare products—addressing a long-standing gap left by online-only catalogues and post-pandemic limitations. Exhibitors will also use the platform to debut their latest collections and trend-forward designs for the upcoming gifting seasons.

Now in its fifth installment, the Singapore Corporate Gift Show continues to strengthen its position as the go-to annual marketplace for corporate gifting, supporting brands, procurement teams, HR departments, marketing professionals, and event planners in sourcing meaningful, relevant, and high-quality gifts.

Event Details

Event: Singapore Corporate Gift Show 2026

Date: 29–30 July 2026

Time: 10:00am – 5:00pm

Venue: Suntec City, Singapore

Exhibitors: 60+ corporate gifting brands

Visitors: 3,000+ buyers and professionals

For more information, exhibitor enquiries, or visitor registration, please visit:

https://singaporecorporategiftshow.com/

Details of Singapore Corporate Gift Show

About YTS Services Marketing Pte Ltd

We are the only Singapore and largest corporate gift show organizer holding the record for the first corporate gift show since COVID.

Press Inquiries

Mr Daniel Tan

Organizer of Singapore Corporate Gift Show

www.singaporecorporategiftshow.com

danieltan [at] iwantusb.com

+65-90099208