AI Magazine, a BizClik brand, reveals the Top 100 AI Leaders of 2026, spotlighting leaders driving AI impact worldwide.

AI Magazine Unveils the Top 100 AI Leaders of 2026

Discover the 2026 Top 100 AI Leaders – from global technology CEOs and enterprise AI pioneers to researchers and policymakers shaping the future of artificial intelligence.

London, UK – 20 January – AI Magazine, part of BizClik, has released its highly-anticipated Top 100 AI Leaders 2026 ranking. The annual list recognises the individuals driving real-world impact through artificial intelligence, from scaling enterprise adoption to advancing responsible and ethical AI.

This year’s ranking highlights leaders who are shaping how AI is developed, governed and deployed across industries including technology, finance, healthcare, manufacturing and energy. From CEOs embedding AI into core strategy to researchers and innovators pushing the boundaries of what’s possible, the Top 100 reflects the people defining the AI era.

Sam Altman Named #1 in the Top 100 AI Leaders 2026

Sam Altman takes top spot in the Top 100 AI Leaders 2026 list for his role in accelerating global AI adoption and shaping the public and commercial conversation around generative AI. As CEO of OpenAI, Sam has played a central role in bringing advanced AI capabilities into mainstream business and society, while also influencing debates on safety, governance and long-term impact.

The Top 10 AI Leaders of 2026

Sam Altman – OpenAI



Jensen Huang – NVIDIA



Sundar Pichai – Google & Alphabet



Satya Nadella – Microsoft



Demis Hassabis – Google DeepMind



Fei-Fei Li – Stanford University / AI4ALL



Dario Amodei – Anthropic



Yann LeCun – Meta



Andrew Ng – DeepLearning.AI



Lisa Su – AMD



“AI’s impact is evolving faster than ever, and the leaders shaping this landscape aren’t just driving technological breakthroughs – they’re redefining how organisations apply AI with responsibility and purpose. This year’s Top 100 AI Leaders represent a new era of innovation, where strategic vision and ethical consideration go hand in hand to unlock real value for business and society.”

— Tom Chapman, Senior Editor, AI Magazine

What the Top 100 AI Leaders Ranking Covers

The 2026 list recognises excellence across multiple dimensions of AI leadership:

Technology leaders scaling AI platforms, chips, and infrastructure



Enterprise executives embedding AI into core business strategy



Researchers and scientists advancing foundational AI capabilities



Ethics and policy leaders shaping responsible AI governance



Entrepreneurs and innovators commercialising AI at speed





Voices from the Top 100 AI Leaders

“We are mapping out how this frontier model can fill in the different functions required to serve an entire society – from the most basic needs of healthcare all the way to cybersecurity” – Said Peng Xiao, CEO at G42 .

Why It Matters

As AI adoption accelerates across every major industry, leadership has become a defining factor in success. The Top 100 AI Leaders 2026 provides executives, investors and policymakers with a clear view of who is influencing the direction of AI – technologically, commercially and ethically.

The full Top 100 AI Leaders 2026 list is now live and available to explore.

About AI Magazine

AI Magazine is a BizClik brand delivering news, insights, and analysis for executives leading artificial intelligence, data, and emerging technology strategies. Through digital platforms and global events, AI Magazine connects senior leaders driving AI innovation and transformation.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, AI, sustainability, procurement, and fintech. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and live events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to enable strategic business engagement.

