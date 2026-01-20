Plasma Rocket Propulsion Market Report 2026: $2.34 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plasma Rocket Propulsion Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The plasma rocket propulsion market is poised for significant growth, with its size expanding from $1.55 billion in 2025 to $1.69 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. This upward trajectory is driven by the increasing use of electric and hall-effect thrusters for satellite orbit maintenance, enhanced government funding for plasma research, and the early adoption of ion thrusters for deep-space missions aimed at improving fuel efficiency. Additionally, there's a growing demand for satellite propulsion module upgrades that extend mission lifespans, complemented by the expansion of maintenance and technical support services for electric propulsion systems.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.34 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. This growth is fueled by the rising deployment of plasma propulsion technologies for extended interplanetary missions, a surge in demand for customized propulsion modules for small satellites and mega-constellations, and advancements in high-power plasma generators enhancing thrust efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, the commercialization of plasma propulsion consulting services is on the rise, alongside the development of next-generation electric propulsion systems to support faster transit times in deep-space exploration.

The increase in satellite launches is a major factor propelling the plasma rocket propulsion market. As the world demands greater global connectivity, particularly through satellite-based broadband services, plasma rocket propulsion offers high-efficiency systems that facilitate longer mission durations and precise orbital maneuvers, reducing fuel needs while boosting performance. For instance, the Space Foundation reported a 16% increase in orbital launches in 2024 compared to the previous year, driven by the quest for improved connectivity and communication networks.

Leading firms in the sector are innovating with technologies like magnetic plasma accelerator-based electric thrusters, which improve propulsion efficiency and suit long-term space missions. In February 2025, Rosatom introduced a prototype of a plasma electric rocket engine destined for deep-space voyages such as potential Mars missions. This breakthrough technology could cut down fuel usage drastically while enabling space travel speeds far beyond conventional engines.

Strategic acquisitions, such as L3Harris Technologies Inc.'s purchase of Aerojet Rocketdyne in July 2023, highlight the industry's competitive consolidation. This acquisition aims to bolster the defense industrial base and spur innovation across propulsion technologies, intending to address broader national security and space exploration goals.

Regionally, North America emerged as the dominant market in 2025, with various global regions like Asia-Pacific and Western Europe actively developing their own plasma propulsion capabilities. However, global trade dynamics and tariffs are influencing the market by increasing the cost of essential propulsion components, pushing industries toward localized R&D and domestic manufacturing.

The plasma rocket propulsion market comprises revenues from services like development and testing, satellite propulsion integration, and custom solutions, with key players including Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, and Blue Origin LLC. These companies are at the forefront of leveraging technology to meet the growing demand for efficient and long-lasting propulsion solutions in both commercial and military space operations.

Report Details:

Markets Covered: Electrothermal, Electromagnetic, Electrostatic types across various applications.

Electrothermal, Electromagnetic, Electrostatic types across various applications. Key Companies: Includes major players like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Blue Origin.

Includes major players like Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, and Blue Origin. Global Regions: Extensive coverage of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, among others.

Extensive coverage of Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, among others. Time Series: Five-year historic data and ten-year forecasts.

Five-year historic data and ten-year forecasts. Data Formats: Word, PDF, and Interactive Report + Excel Dashboard.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Blue Origin LLC

Moog Inc.

Thales Alenia Space SAS

Airbus Defence and Space GmbH

OHB System AG

Sitael SpA

Phase Four Inc.

ExoTerra Resource LLC

Exotrail SAS

Morpheus Space GmbH

Busek Co. Inc.

Magdrive Ltd

Ad Astra Rocket Company

CU Aerospace LLC

ENPULSION GmbH

Howe Industries LLC

Neutron Star Systems UG

Orbion Space Technology Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rqi2re

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment