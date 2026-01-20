USD 25.74B Genome Editing Market Growing at 15.98% CAGR Through 2031 Says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the genome editing market size was valued at USD 10.60 billion in 2025 and projected to grow from USD 12.29 billion in 2026 to surpass USD 25.74 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.98% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market growth is supported by rising adoption in biomedical research, therapeutic development, and agricultural biotechnology. Genome editing technologies are increasingly being used by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic research institutes, and contract research organizations to enable precise genetic modifications, improve research efficiency, and accelerate product development timelines.

The genome editing market is being shaped by expanding applications in gene therapy, oncology research, rare genetic disorder studies, and crop improvement programs. Continuous advancements in editing platforms such as CRISPR-based systems, TALENs, and ZFNs are improving accuracy, scalability, and usability, thereby supporting broader adoption. In addition, increasing public and private funding for genomics research and growing collaboration between academic institutions and industry players are contributing to the genome editing market growth.

Genome Editing Market Regional Share Analysis

North America represents a major share of the genome editing industry, driven by a strong biotechnology ecosystem, advanced research infrastructure, and high investment in genomics and gene therapy research. The region continues to see widespread adoption of genome editing tools across academic, clinical, and commercial research settings.

Europe holds a significant genome editing market share, supported by active research initiatives, growing focus on precision medicine, and increasing use of genome editing in agricultural and biomedical applications. Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region, fueled by expanding biotechnology capabilities, increasing government support for life sciences research, and rising adoption of advanced genetic technologies in countries across the region.

Genome Editing Market Trends & Forecast

Rising Use of Genome Editing in Therapeutic Research

Genome editing is increasingly being applied in therapeutic research areas such as oncology, rare genetic diseases, and infectious disorders. Researchers are utilizing advanced editing tools to improve target specificity and accelerate preclinical and clinical research efforts.

Expansion of Genome Editing in Agricultural Biotechnology

The use of genome editing in agriculture is expanding as companies and research institutions focus on developing crops with improved yield, resistance to pests, and tolerance to environmental stress. This application area continues to support long-term market growth.

Genome Editing Industry Segmentation Overview

By Technology

Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)

Transcription Activator-Like Effector Nuclease (TALEN)

Zinc Finger Nuclease (ZFN)

Meganucleases

Oligonucleotide-directed Mutagenesis (ODM)

Other Technologies

By Delivery Method

Viral Vectors

Non-viral Physical Methods

Non-viral Chemical Methods

By Application

Cell Line Engineering

Gene & Cell Therapy

Drug Discovery & Functional Genomics

Agricultural Crop Engineering

Diagnostics & Synthetic Biology

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Agriculture & Food Companies

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/genome-editing-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Genome Editing Market Competitive Outlook

The genome editing industry consists of a mix of established biotechnology companies and specialized genome engineering firms. Market participants are focusing on technology enhancement, expanding application areas, and forming strategic collaborations to strengthen their presence across research and commercial markets.

GenScript USA Inc.

Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

New England Biolabs Inc.

Sangamo Biosciences Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

