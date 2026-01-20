New Research Reveals Key Quality of Life Insights in ADHD Management

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qbtech , a leader in objective ADHD assessment technology, announced new study findings demonstrating a strong correlation between changes in QbCheck performance measures and improvements in patient-reported quality of life and depressive symptoms, alongside a significant reduction in alcohol and nicotine dependence from baseline to follow-up. Presented at the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders (APSARD) annual meeting, the results underscore the value of objective testing in reflecting meaningful, real-world treatment success for people living with ADHD.

Conducted in collaboration with UK-based virtual ADHD care provider ADHD360 , the study addresses a longstanding challenge in ADHD assessment, linking objective performance data with outcomes that matter most to patients. QbCheck is a digital testing tool that measures attention, impulsivity, and motor activity. It is widely used to support ADHD diagnosis and treatment monitoring. This research provides compelling evidence that changes captured by QbCheck align with validated measures of patient well-being and behavioral outcomes.

Study Highlights:

Better Symptom Control Means Better Day-to-Day Life for People with ADHD. Improvements measured by QbCheck were significantly linked to patient-reported gains in quality of life, mental health, and functioning.

Improvements measured by QbCheck were significantly linked to patient-reported gains in quality of life, mental health, and functioning. Validated in a Large Virtual Care Population. Analysis of data from nearly 1,000 patients treated through ADHD360’s remote care pathway showed meaningful symptom improvement from diagnosis through optimized treatment.

Analysis of data from nearly 1,000 patients treated through ADHD360’s remote care pathway showed meaningful symptom improvement from diagnosis through optimized treatment. Broader Behavioral Impact. Objective symptom improvements were also associated with reductions in alcohol and nicotine use, reinforcing the real-world relevance of effective ADHD treatment.



“As researchers, one of our core questions is whether objective data can genuinely inform better treatment decisions,” said Ragini Sanyal, Head of Clinical Research at Qbtech. “What’s meaningful about these findings is that the improvements captured by QbCheck align with real-world gains in functioning and well-being. That tells us we’re measuring something clinically relevant—something that can support clinicians and patients as they navigate treatment choices with greater clarity and confidence.”

The research analyzed data from patients receiving care through ADHD360’s virtual platform, examining longitudinal changes in QbCheck performance alongside responses to validated questionnaires assessing quality of life, mental health, and substance use. These included SNAP/ASRS (ADHD rating scales for children/adolescents and adults), PHQ-9 (depression), GAD-7 (anxiety), and AAQoL (quality of life), with additional self-reported alcohol and nicotine use. By linking objective QbCheck improvements to these self-reported measures, the study provides clinicians with the confidence to translate assessment results into tangible benefits, including life productivity, psychological health, relationships, and overall life outlook, as observed from baseline to post-treatment optimization.

“Virtual care has expanded access to ADHD treatment, but it also increases the need for reliable, objective tools that clinicians, patients, payors, and regulators can trust,” said Phil Anderton, former CEO and founder of ADHD360. “This study shows that objective assessment data can meaningfully reflect patient-reported outcomes, supporting providers in making informed treatment decisions while keeping the patient experience at the center of care.”

The findings were presented at APSARD by Robert Nolen, Qbtech Clinical Research Manager, and Phil Anderton. Qbtech CEO Carl Reuterskiöld participated in the roundtable discussion, “Advancing ADHD Diagnostics Using Technology,” focused on the evolving role of technology in assessment and care and underscoring the company’s continued commitment to advancing evidence-based and patient-centered approaches.

As ADHD diagnosis and treatment continue to evolve—particularly with the growth of virtual and hybrid care models—the need for standardized, objective tools has never been greater. This research reinforces QbCheck’s value not only as a diagnostic aid but as a meaningful indicator of treatment effectiveness that aligns with real patient experiences and outcomes.

The collaboration between Qbtech and ADHD360 also highlights the potential for digital health platforms to generate high-quality evidence that strengthens clinical decision-making. By demonstrating that objective performance measures correlate with improvements in quality of life and symptoms of depression, the study offers a model for validating digital assessment tools in mental health care.

To learn more about QbCheck and the benefits of objective ADHD testing technology, visit https://www.qbtech.com/adhd-tests/ .

About Qbtech

Founded in 2002, Qbtech is a privately-owned Swedish company dedicated to improving the lives of people with ADHD by advancing identification, diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up. Qbtech has operations in 14 countries and has offices in Stockholm, Houston, and London. Qbtech is an award-winning company recognized for its innovation, most recently winning the 2025 HSJ Partnership Award for ‘Improving Mental Health Through Digital.’ For more information about Qbtech, visit www.qbtech.com .

