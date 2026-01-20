Press release - Leadership change at Bottega Veneta - 20 01 2026

January 20, 2026

KERING ANNOUNCES

A LEADERSHIP CHANGE AT BOTTEGA VENETA

Kering announces that Bartolomeo Rongone, Chief Executive Officer of Bottega Veneta, will be leaving the Group as of March 31, 2026, to pursue new professional opportunities.

Luca de Meo, Chief Executive Officer of Kering, stated: “I would like to thank Leo Rongone for his leadership and for the significant contribution he has made to Bottega Veneta over the past six years. During his tenure, he achieved important milestones with his team and supported the continued development of the House. I wish him every success in his future professional endeavors.”

The selection process for the next CEO of Bottega Veneta is underway and the appointment of the new CEO will be announced in the near future. The Bottega Veneta management team is fully committed, together with Kering, to continue to drive the positive momentum of the House.

About Kering

Kering is a global, family-led luxury group, home to people whose passion and expertise nurture creative Houses across couture and ready-to-wear, leather goods, jewelry, eyewear and beauty: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, as well as Kering Eyewear and Kering Beauté. Inspired by their creative heritage, Kering Houses design and craft exceptional products and experiences that reflect the Group’s commitment to excellence, sustainability and culture. This vision is expressed in our signature: Creativity is our Legacy. In 2024, Kering employed 47,000 people and generated revenue of €17.2 billion.

Contacts

