Resonate’s 2026 Predictions Report Forecasts an Era of Consumer Spending Restraint as Americans Take on More Debt for Everyday Purchases

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resonate, the leading provider of predictive consumer intelligence, today announced the release of its first annual Predictions Report which provides a forward-looking analysis of consumer trends poised to define the marketplace along with actionable recommendations for capturing emerging buying groups in the coming year.

The report reveals a pivotal turning point in American consumer behavior. Resonate data shows that during 2025, 11% of consumers resorted to taking on debt simply to accommodate price hikes on their regular, once-a-month purchases. Faced with the compound pressures of tariffs, rising healthcare costs, and a cooling labor market, Resonate predicts that consumers have finally hit a critical shift in buying behavior, signaling a transition into a phase of spending restraint.

“The data shows us that consumers are no longer simply reacting to inflation; they are proactively reassessing their relationship with brands,” said Meredith Albertson, Chief Marketing Officer of Resonate. “While we aren't seeing a dramatic decrease in consumer spending, we are seeing the emergence of a new marketing environment. Success in 2026 will be centered who can predict and meet the consumer’s need for relevance, affordability, and value.”

Resonate’s Five Predictions for 2026:

Growth Will Favor Brands That Make Value Obvious: In an era of restraint, the value message has never been more crucial. Brands that eliminate friction and move from aspirational messaging to unmistakable, functional value propositions will be the ones that succeed in a year when consumers are focused on affordability. Wellness Will Go Mainstream: Resonate predicts that wellness trend is transitioning from a niche to a baseline requirement. Consumers will view wellness spending as a non-negotiable investment in their own personal wellbeing and mental resilience. Consumers Will Travel Less and Seek More Value When They Do: In 2026, travelers will look for highly personalized marketing that meets them exactly where they are. Resonate’s data forecasts a recalibration where some consumers will decrease the frequency of trips but demand higher-quality, high-impact experiences when they choose to spend on hospitality. The Investor Class Will Split into Three Distinct Groups: Resonate predicts a trifurcation of the American investor. As market complexity grows, consumers who invest will divide into three specific groups, each requiring a unique predictive outreach strategy to earn their trust. Consumers Will Stay Put and Spend More on Their Homes: Faced with a stagnant housing market, Resonate forecasts a "nesting" surge. Consumers will shift discretionary funds away from relocation and toward improving their current residences, driving a resurgence in home goods and DIY sectors.



