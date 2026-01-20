FYZICAL ACQUISITION HOLDINGS, LLC ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the FYZICAL Provider Solutions Data Breach

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Data Breach Victims to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fyzical Acquisition Holdings, LLC regarding a data breach.





Investigation Details:

Fyzical Acquisition Holdings, LLC, the parent company of Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers (collectively, “FYZICAL”), recently announced a data breach involving unauthorized access to the personal or protected health information of its patients.

On or about December 9, 2024, Fyzical Acquisition Holdings, LLC became aware of unusual activity within its email environment. Upon detection, FYZICAL launched an investigation with the assistance of third-party cybersecurity experts. The investigation determined that an unauthorized third party had accessed certain email data, which may have been viewed or copied without authorization. FYZICAL initiated a comprehensive review of the impacted data to determine what information was affected and to identify those individuals whose information was exposed. This review was completed on November 25, 2025.

The impacted data may include names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers, financial account information, credit card information, health insurance information, and medical health information.

On December 22, 2025, Fyzical Acquisition Holdings, LLC reported the data breach to the Texas Attorney General and posted a Notice of Data Security Incident on its website. On December 19, 2025, FYZICAL began to send notification letters to impacted individuals. Compensation may be available for those individuals who receive notice that their sensitive personal information or protected health information was compromised.





Next Steps:

If you received a data breach notification from FYZICAL and would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Casey DeReus by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





