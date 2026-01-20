TRIZETTO PROVIDER SOLUTIONS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the TriZetto Provider Solutions Data Breach

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Data Breach Victims to Contact the Firm

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against TriZetto Provider Solutions regarding a data breach.



Investigation Details:

TriZetto Provider Solutions (“TriZetto”) recently suffered a data breach that compromised the sensitive personal and protected health data of individuals. This data breach has led to concerns over the security of sensitive personal and protected health information entrusted to TriZetto Provider Solutions.

On October 2, 2025, TriZetto Provider Solutions became aware of a security incident involving unauthorized access to a web portal used by some of its healthcare provider customers. Upon detection, TriZetto promptly secured the web portal and engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to investigate and remediate the incident. The investigation revealed that an unauthorized third party had been accessing historical eligibility transaction reports as early as November 2024, almost a year before detection. The accessed reports contained protected health information of patients from various healthcare providers.

The impacted data may include names of patients, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, health insurance member numbers (including Medicare beneficiary numbers), health insurer names, information about the primary insured or beneficiary, and other demographic health and insurance information.

On December 11, 2025, TriZetto publicly disclosed the breach and began notifying affected healthcare clients. Compensation may be available for those individuals who receive notice that their sensitive personal information was compromised.

Next Steps:

If you received a data breach notification from TriZetto and would like to learn more about these claims, please contact Brandon Walker or Casey DeReus by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn.

Contact Information: