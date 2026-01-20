"Military Antenna Market Size" Projects Growth to Reach $5.69 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Antenna Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military antenna market, a crucial component of modern defense systems, is experiencing significant growth dynamics. Marking a strong uptrend, the market size is projected to expand from $3.92 billion in 2025 to $4.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.5%. Moreover, continued growth is anticipated, reaching $5.69 billion by 2030, driven by an increased need for advanced and reliable communication technologies.

The growth trajectory is bolstered by the deployment of radar antennas for better battlefield surveillance and developments in wideband and microwave antennas. These innovations support secure, high-speed military communication. Additionally, modernization initiatives are enhancing legacy tactical systems with cutting-edge materials and designs, significantly improving the resilience and signal strength of military antennas.

Military operations are expanding, requiring dependable long-range communication capabilities. The demand for compact, lightweight antennas optimized for the next-generation military platforms is skyrocketing. This surge is accompanied by integration of electronically steered antennas, allowing rapid beamforming and tracking of multiple targets, while adaptive and reconfigurable antennas are increasingly adopted to counteract electronic warfare threats.

Satellite integration is becoming an integral part of military communications. The growing deployment of military satellites is crucial, providing strategic advantages for communication, navigation, and intelligence. Notable is the Russian Ministry of Defense's recent satellite launches, demonstrating the expanding influence of satellite communications in the industry. This trend is instrumental in driving the demand for military antennas, further enhancing communication and data transmission capabilities.

Companies such as Kymeta Corporation are at the forefront, developing multi-orbit capability antennas that ensure seamless satellite communication across varying orbital paths. For example, the Osprey u8 HGL launched by Kymeta is setting new standards for military vehicles and watercraft with its durable, low-profile, and configurable design, efficiently addressing the warfare communication needs of today.

Strategic acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape, with Thales acquiring Cobham Aerospace Communications to expand its avionics portfolio and strengthen its position in the aircraft communications sector. This strategy reflects a trend towards consolidation aimed at enhancing capabilities in antenna technologies for defense and security applications.

Prominent players in the market include Alaris Holdings Group, Amphenol Corporation, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, Thales Group, and others, with North America currently dominating the market. Meanwhile, Europe is poised for rapid growth during the forecast period, fueled by increasing investments in modernizing military communication systems.

Despite challenges posed by global trade relations and tariffs impacting component costs, the military antenna market remains resilient, spurring domestic manufacturing and R&D investments. As the landscape evolves, strategies are being developed to navigate through these market pressures, ensuring sustained growth and innovation

The "Military Antenna Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management aiming to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of military antennas. With its robust growth trajectory, the report serves as a key guide to emerging trends poised to shape the market over the next decade and beyond.

This report delves into where the largest and fastest-growing markets for military antennas are, their relationship with the global economy, and other markets. It discusses technological disruptions, regulatory changes, and shifting consumer preferences that will steer the market's future.

The report's scope covers market characteristics, size, segmentation, and growth trends. It offers a competitive landscape analysis and forecasts market growth by geography. Moreover, it includes:

Market characteristics that define and explain current offerings, product differentiation, and innovation trends.

Supply chain analysis showcasing key raw materials and suppliers, highlighting competitive alignment across the supply chain tiers.

Emerging technology trends like digital transformation and AI-driven innovations that companies can harness for competitive advantage.

Regulatory and investment landscapes with industry-shaping investment flows, incentives, and funding trends.

Forecasts accounting for technological advances influenced by events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and fluctuating trade tariffs.

Total addressable market (TAM) analysis for strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Geographic analysis covering expanded regions, spotlighting market shifts in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

A comprehensive competitive landscape with market shares, leading companies, and financial deals shaping the industry.

Company scoring matrix that evaluates leading companies on multi-parameter frameworks.



