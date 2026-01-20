Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-destructive testing (NDT) market in aerospace and defense is witnessing significant growth. Expected to expand from $2.59 billion in 2025 to $2.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%, the market's evolution can be attributed to several technological and strategic advancements. Historical growth stemmed from the increasing utilization of NDT for ensuring aircraft integrity and adopting ultrasonic and radiographic techniques for defect detection. This was driven by defense modernization programs, expansion in aerospace manufacturing, and advancements in NDT instrumentation that enhance detection accuracy and reliability.

The "Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace and Defense Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking a comprehensive overview of a rapidly growing sector. The report presents future market trends and projections that span the next decade and beyond, helping stakeholders understand key industry dynamics.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Gain an extensive global perspective covering 16 geographies, necessary for strategic planning.

Understand the impact of macroeconomic factors such as geopolitical influences, regulatory landscapes, and economic indicators like inflation and interest rates.

Formulate regional strategies using local data, identifying investment opportunities and growth segments.

Utilize forecast data to outperform competitors by understanding market drivers and trends.

Customer insights are based on thorough end-user analysis.

Benchmark company performance against competitors using market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market and market attractiveness scoring to identify strategic growth possibilities.

Enhanced presentations with high-quality, reliable data and analysis support.

Receive regular updates with Excel data sheets, ensuring data is current and easily accessible for analysis.

Comprehensive Coverage:

The report discusses market characteristics, size, growth, segmentation, and regional breakdowns.

Key sections include analysis on supply chains, updated market trends, regulatory frameworks, and investment landscapes.

Forecasts consider current technological advancements and macroeconomic factors, including AI and geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In-depth analysis of submarkets and competitive landscapes to understand market dynamics and key financial dealings.

Expanded geographic analysis covers new supply chain patterns, particularly in Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Market Scope:

Testing Methods: Ultrasonic, Radiography, Magnetic Particle, Eddy-Current, and others.

Ultrasonic, Radiography, Magnetic Particle, Eddy-Current, and others. Product Types: Consumables, Inspection Equipment, Testing Services, Training Programs, Software Solutions.

Consumables, Inspection Equipment, Testing Services, Training Programs, Software Solutions. Applications: Component Inspection, Weld Inspection, Material Integrity, Structural Health Monitoring, Fatigue Detection.

Component Inspection, Weld Inspection, Material Integrity, Structural Health Monitoring, Fatigue Detection. End Users: Aerospace Manufacturers, Defense Contractors, MRO Services, Research Institutions, Government Agencies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $2.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered Global

The companies featured in this Non Destructive Testing (NDT) in Aerospace and Defense market report include:

Waygate Technologies GmbH

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Testia SAS

Shimadzu Corporation

Intertek Group plc

TWI Ltd

Applus+ Services S.A.

Acuren Inspection Inc.

MISTRAS Group Inc.

YXLON International GmbH

Zetec Inc.

TRIGO Group

Eddyfi Technologies Inc.

Nasmyth TMF

Magnaflux Corporation

Rad Source Technologies Inc

Nikon Metrology NV

Magnetic Inspection Laboratory Inc.

QC Laboratories Inc.

MQS Technologies Pvt Ltd.

