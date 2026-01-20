Carbon Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Report 2026: $4.37 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carbon Fiber Composites in Aerospace Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The carbon fiber composites in aerospace market is experiencing impressive growth, anticipated to rise from $2.91 billion in 2025 to $3.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.6%. This trend reflects advancements in carbon fiber reinforced polymers for lighter aircraft structures, the development of fiber tow and prepregs, and the boost in composite structural components.

Continued market expansion is expected, with forecasts reaching $4.37 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.4%. Key drivers include increasing demand for lightweight, high-strength composites in next-generation aircraft, expanding applications in engine and propulsion systems, and the adoption of automated manufacturing techniques. Focus areas include corrosion-resistant components and increasing procurement for commercial, military, and space aerospace programs.

As fuel-efficient aircraft become more critical, carbon fiber composites are pivotal in reducing weight while maintaining strength, improving fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. U.S. scheduled airlines' fuel usage highlights the constant push for these innovations, with a notable increase in gallons used in 2025.

Leading industry players like Hexcel Corporation are innovating with high-performance intermediate modulus carbon fibers. In 2024, Hexcel introduced the HexTow IM9 24K carbon fiber, elevating tensile strength and facilitating more efficient production. Moreover, strategic acquisitions, such as SK Capital Partners' purchase of Parker Hannifin's business, intend to augment market presence in advanced composites and fueling solutions for aerospace.

Prominent companies in this sector, including Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Toray Industries Inc., and Solvay S.A., are steering the industry forward. North America currently dominates the market, with Asia-Pacific poised for the most robust growth. Challenges such as changing trade policies and tariffs influence production costs and strategies, encouraging regional manufacturing and domestic supply chain investments.

This comprehensive market research report covers extensive data, offering insights into market size, regional shares, and competitive dynamics. The report also discusses market trends, opportunities, and detailed analyses of current and forthcoming scenarios.

The diverse applications of carbon fiber composites in aerospace, spanning polymer, ceramic, and metal matrix composites, are vital for industries ranging from commercial aviation to UAV development. These composites are implemented via methods like resin transfer molding and filament winding across numerous geographic locations, including the U.S., China, and Germany, with sales encompassing both B2B transactions and final consumer sales.

Scope and Coverage:

Types include Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix, and Metal Matrix Composites.

Manufacturing processes analyzed are Hand Lay-Up, Spray-Up, RTM, and Filament Winding.

Applications covered are Aircraft Structures, Aerospace Components, and Spacecraft.

End-users include Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Space Exploration, and UAVs.

Highlighted Companies: Mitsubishi Chemical Group, Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., DuPont, Formosa Plastics Corporation, TEIJIN LIMITED, Hexcel Corporation, among others.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.37 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.4% Regions Covered Global



