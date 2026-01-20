Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2026: $15.96 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aerospace additive manufacturing market is poised for substantial growth, with the market size projected to rise from $6.21 billion in 2025 to $7.5 billion in 2026, reflecting a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.8%. This growth is driven by early adoption for prototyping, increasing demand for lightweight components, integration of metal and polymer 3D printing, and the need for cost-effective production of complex geometries.

Looking ahead to 2030, the market is expected to grow exponentially to $15.96 billion, maintaining its 20.8% CAGR. Factors contributing to this growth include the utilization of additive manufacturing for certified components, advanced materials adoption, enhanced digital design tools, and scalable production of parts across commercial and defense aviation. Trends such as increased use of high-performance metal powders and expansion of in-house 3D printing capabilities among OEMs are gaining momentum.

Rising air passenger traffic is a key driver of growth in this market. Aircraft manufacturers are expanding flight schedules in response to increased traveler numbers, leading to heightened aircraft production and, consequently, more adoption of aerospace additive manufacturing. For instance, Eurostat reported a 19.3% increase in air passengers in 2023 compared to 2022.

Leading companies are focusing on advanced technologies like one-metre 3D printing to expedite the manufacture of large, intricate aerospace components efficiently. This approach reduces assembly time, lowers costs, and speeds up development. Agnikul Cosmos Private Limited, for example, launched India's first large-format additive manufacturing facility for aerospace and rocket systems at IIT Madras, capable of producing components up to one metre, thereby advancing additive manufacturing in India.

In May 2025, Peak Technology Enterprises Inc. acquired Jinxbot, Inc. to enhance its capabilities, providing OEMs with an integrated solution for rapid prototyping and complex component production. Jinxbot specializes in additive manufacturing, offering short-run 3D printing services.

Key players in this sector include 3D Systems Corporation, Arcam AB, and Concept Laser GmbH, among others. North America was the largest region in the market in 2025, with significant activity also in Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, the market is sensitive to changes in global trade relations and tariffs, which affect costs and supply chains. Yet, these challenges are also driving localized material production and equipment manufacturing, creating new opportunities for regional suppliers.

This report provides extensive market insights, including market size, regional shares, competitive analysis, and trends, delivering a comprehensive overview necessary to thrive in the aerospace additive manufacturing industry. The included statistics cover key regions such as the USA, China, Germany, and others, ensuring a global perspective.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

By Material Type: Metal Alloy, Plastic, Other Materials.

By Technology: Laser Sintering, 3D Printing, Electron Beam Melting, and others.

By Platform: Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Spacecraft.

By Application: Engine, Structural, Other Applications.

Subsegments:

By Metal Alloy: Titanium, Aluminum, Nickel, Steel.

By Plastic: Thermoplastics, Thermosetting Plastics, Polymer Composites.

Other Materials: Ceramics, Composites, Bio-materials.

Key Companies: 3D Systems, Arcam AB, Concept Laser, CRP Technology, EOS GmbH, ExOne, Optomec, SLM Solutions, Stratasys, and others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $7.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $15.96 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.8% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Concept Laser GmbH

CRP Technology Srl

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne Company

Optomec Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

CRS Holdings Inc.

General Electric Company

3DCeram S.A.S.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Arconic Corporation

Markforged

Airbus SE

Boeing Company

Bombardier Inc.

Embraer S.A.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Honeywell International Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Safran S.A.

BAE Systems plc

Cobham plc

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Kaman Corporation

Moog Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

United Technologies Corporation

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

AeroVironment Inc.

Aurora Flight Sciences Corporation

Blue Origin LLC

RTX Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ux6ujs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment