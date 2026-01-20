Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2026: $11.48 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, and Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerospace and Defense Additive Manufacturing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is experiencing robust growth, with a trajectory set to elevate its size from $5.19 billion in 2025 to $6.12 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 17.8%. Historical growth can be traced to early adoption for prototyping in aerospace and defense, increasing demands for complex components in radio frequencies and propulsion systems, and initial integration of advanced manufacturing techniques. There's also a rising demand for lightweight, high-performance engine components, alongside the development of additive methods for repairing mission-critical parts in military applications.

The forecast indicates that the market will further expand to $11.48 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1%. Driving this is the increased use of directed energy deposition and binder jetting for large-scale components, bolstered supply chain resilience, and production advancements in heat exchangers and casting patterns. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for certified 3D-printed propulsion components, driven by continuous innovations in multi-material and high-temperature additive processes for next-generation defense applications. Key trends include rising demand for advanced multi-material printing techniques, increased additive technologies for rapid prototyping, and growing interest in lightweight, high-strength aerospace parts.

Air passenger traffic growth further fuels this market's expansion, as additive manufacturing enhances aircraft efficiency and fuel economy. For instance, Eurostat reported a 19.3% increase in air passenger numbers in 2023. Such trends positively impact aerospace manufacturing costs and capabilities.

Strategic partnerships are a hallmark of this industry, with collaborations combining technical expertise and manufacturing capabilities to develop advanced components. Velo3D, Inc.'s agreement with Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) in June 2025 exemplifies such initiatives, aiming to strengthen additive manufacturing for defense applications.

Acquisitions also shape the landscape, as seen in SBO Group GmbH's acquisition of 3T Additive Manufacturing Ltd. in August 2025. This move broadens SBO's capabilities in metal additive manufacturing, enhancing its access to customer networks and advanced production facilities.

Prominent players in this sector include General Electric, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, and Honeywell Aerospace, among others. North America leads the market, with significant contributions also from Asia-Pacific, Europe, and other regions.

Trade relations and tariffs play a critical role, influencing costs related to imported materials and equipment but encouraging localization and innovation. This dynamic is transforming the industry by fostering stronger domestic manufacturing capabilities.

Overall, the aerospace and defense additive manufacturing market is bolstered by burgeoning demand for cutting-edge technologies designed to optimize performance and cost-effectiveness, ultimately shaping the future of both aerospace and defense industries.

Market Scope:

By Technology: DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS, others.

DMLS, FDM, CLIP, SLA, SLS, others. By Material: Metal, Plastic, Rubber, others.

Metal, Plastic, Rubber, others. By Platform: Aviation, Defense, Space.

Aviation, Defense, Space. By Application: Engine, Space, Structural, Defense components, others.

Noteworthy Companies:

Prominent companies include GE, Raytheon Technologies, Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Northrop Grumman, among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $6.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $11.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

General Electric Company

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

The Boeing Company

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Northrop Grumman Corporation

BAE Systems

Safran SA

Rolls-Royce Holdings

Honeywell Aerospace

Siemens Digital Industries Software

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Moog Inc.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc.

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Renishaw plc

GKN Aerospace

Stratasys Ltd.

EOS GmbH

3D Systems Corporation

Proto Labs Inc.

Materialise NV

Desktop Metal Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Optomec Inc.

Sintavia

Additive Industries

Optisys LLC

CRP Technology SRL

BeAM Machines Inc.

