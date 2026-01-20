VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from January 12th to January 16th,2026

Nanterre, January 19th, 2026

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 12th to January 16th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 12th to January 16th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2026-01-12 FR0000125486 27 670 121,010128 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-12 FR0000125486 17 993 121,200848 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-12 FR0000125486 12 220 121,351804 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-12 FR0000125486 4 327 121,212422 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-13 FR0000125486 41 689 117,924251 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-13 FR0000125486 31 904 117,857389 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-13 FR0000125486 13 044 118,328369 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-13 FR0000125486 8 262 117,650666 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-14 FR0000125486 40 020 116,835339 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-14 FR0000125486 36 675 116,750264 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-14 FR0000125486 13 888 117,273369 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-14 FR0000125486 8 675 116,667844 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-15 FR0000125486 48 374 115,815788 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-15 FR0000125486 41 828 115,943344 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-15 FR0000125486 14 529 115,791135 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-15 FR0000125486 9 184 115,788061 TQEX VINCI 2026-01-16 FR0000125486 42 123 116,703316 XPAR VINCI 2026-01-16 FR0000125486 40 344 116,735232 CEUX VINCI 2026-01-16 FR0000125486 15 285 116,663621 AQEU VINCI 2026-01-16 FR0000125486 10 248 116,676351 TQEX TOTAL 478 282 117,3552

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment