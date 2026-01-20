VINCI: Disclosure of transactions in on shares from January 12th to January 16th,2026

Nanterre, January 19th, 2026   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from January 12th to January 16th,2026

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 12th to January 16th,2026:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2026-01-12FR000012548627 670121,010128XPAR
VINCI2026-01-12FR000012548617 993121,200848CEUX
VINCI2026-01-12FR000012548612 220121,351804AQEU
VINCI2026-01-12FR00001254864 327121,212422TQEX
VINCI2026-01-13FR000012548641 689117,924251XPAR
VINCI2026-01-13FR000012548631 904117,857389CEUX
VINCI2026-01-13FR000012548613 044118,328369AQEU
VINCI2026-01-13FR00001254868 262117,650666TQEX
VINCI2026-01-14FR000012548640 020116,835339XPAR
VINCI2026-01-14FR000012548636 675116,750264CEUX
VINCI2026-01-14FR000012548613 888117,273369AQEU
VINCI2026-01-14FR00001254868 675116,667844TQEX
VINCI2026-01-15FR000012548648 374115,815788XPAR
VINCI2026-01-15FR000012548641 828115,943344CEUX
VINCI2026-01-15FR000012548614 529115,791135AQEU
VINCI2026-01-15FR00001254869 184115,788061TQEX
VINCI2026-01-16FR000012548642 123116,703316XPAR
VINCI2026-01-16FR000012548640 344116,735232CEUX
VINCI2026-01-16FR000012548615 285116,663621AQEU
VINCI2026-01-16FR000012548610 248116,676351TQEX
      
  TOTAL478 282117,3552 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

