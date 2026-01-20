CARBIOS : half-year report on the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF and notice of suspension

PRESS RELEASE
- Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
- Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris
Clermont-Ferrand, France, January 20, 2026 (6:00 pm CET). CARBIOS today presents the half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Natixis ODDO BHF on June 12, 2020, and announces its suspension, effective January 19, 2026, as the liquidity of the shares is now deemed satisfactory.
As of January 19, 2026, after market close, the resources in the liquidity account amounted to 12,989 shares and € 198,347.09.
Half-year report on the liquidity contract:
As of December 31, 2025, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:
- 14,696 shares
- € 174,966.60
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,209
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,538
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 509,491 shares for € 4,740,354.18
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 512,000 shares for € 4,738,838.30
For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2025, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:
- 17,205 shares
- € 176,478.97
- Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,381
- Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,301
- Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 324,721 shares for € 2,121,620.77
- Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 330,062 shares for € 2,170,808.76
At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:
- 2,048 shares
- € 151,529.34
The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.
###
About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.
Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.
LinkedIn : carbios / Instagram : carbios
Information on CARBIOS shares:
ISIN Code FR0011648716
Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB
LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08
CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.
Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:
APPENDIX
|Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025.
|Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025.
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Equity purchased in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Equity sold in euros
|Total
|3 209
|509 491
|4 740 354,22
|Total
|3 538
|512 000
|4 738 838,35
|01/07/2025
|12
|2 094
|15 232,15
|01/07/2025
|3
|601
|4 387,39
|02/07/2025
|8
|901
|6 523,24
|02/07/2025
|10
|1 412
|10 270,32
|03/07/2025
|13
|2 100
|15 264,00
|03/07/2025
|14
|1 289
|9 404,92
|04/07/2025
|10
|1 801
|13 039,28
|04/07/2025
|25
|2 401
|17 491,28
|07/07/2025
|19
|2 799
|20 138,52
|07/07/2025
|3
|300
|2 184,00
|08/07/2025
|34
|4 710
|32 543,38
|08/07/2025
|16
|3 069
|21 058,24
|09/07/2025
|9
|1 201
|8 406,88
|09/07/2025
|29
|5 251
|37 194,88
|10/07/2025
|17
|2 101
|15 403,29
|10/07/2025
|20
|1 991
|14 744,49
|11/07/2025
|10
|1 487
|10 659,70
|11/07/2025
|8
|636
|4 561,68
|14/07/2025
|7
|1 215
|8 566,50
|14/07/2025
|7
|1 201
|8 611,10
|15/07/2025
|13
|1 801
|12 799,03
|15/07/2025
|15
|2 144
|15 290,05
|16/07/2025
|17
|3 300
|23 214,00
|16/07/2025
|10
|1 452
|10 264,28
|17/07/2025
|28
|3 900
|27 630,00
|17/07/2025
|21
|3 046
|21 596,16
|18/07/2025
|29
|5 101
|36 451,08
|18/07/2025
|38
|6 276
|44 960,26
|21/07/2025
|31
|4 801
|33 919,02
|21/07/2025
|30
|4 385
|31 053,56
|22/07/2025
|34
|5 201
|38 965,46
|22/07/2025
|50
|8 800
|68 512,00
|23/07/2025
|61
|6 701
|54 253,70
|23/07/2025
|47
|10 501
|84 823,70
|24/07/2025
|33
|7 101
|58 430,26
|24/07/2025
|33
|6 615
|54 874,46
|25/07/2025
|4
|1 200
|9 600,00
|25/07/2025
|55
|9 286
|80 073,80
|28/07/2025
|42
|8 301
|77 696,81
|28/07/2025
|17
|1 200
|11 771,00
|29/07/2025
|38
|7 382
|64 925,45
|29/07/2025
|41
|7 767
|68 785,49
|30/07/2025
|25
|6 000
|54 232,50
|30/07/2025
|41
|6 794
|61 642,76
|31/07/2025
|39
|7 388
|64 664,80
|31/07/2025
|30
|4 450
|39 323,00
|01/08/2025
|44
|5 101
|42 194,50
|01/08/2025
|17
|3 049
|25 091,86
|04/08/2025
|23
|3 301
|27 944,40
|04/08/2025
|48
|5 448
|46 278,00
|05/08/2025
|15
|3 601
|30 860,52
|05/08/2025
|54
|4 406
|38 019,72
|06/08/2025
|21
|3 901
|32 780,65
|06/08/2025
|26
|3 723
|31 830,89
|07/08/2025
|17
|2 401
|19 975,85
|07/08/2025
|23
|3 147
|26 392,79
|08/08/2025
|12
|2 401
|19 988,40
|08/08/2025
|33
|3 933
|33 175,60
|11/08/2025
|13
|2 900
|26 229,70
|11/08/2025
|50
|7 141
|65 172,38
|12/08/2025
|13
|2 200
|20 092,02
|12/08/2025
|23
|4 100
|38 088,66
|13/08/2025
|1
|1
|9,59
|13/08/2025
|23
|3 651
|35 797,09
|14/08/2025
|14
|2 325
|22 974,27
|14/08/2025
|6
|642
|6 376,03
|15/08/2025
|26
|5 500
|53 605,76
|15/08/2025
|14
|1 800
|18 146,91
|18/08/2025
|15
|3 750
|35 277,01
|18/08/2025
|17
|2 081
|20 017,60
|19/08/2025
|23
|3 000
|28 674,67
|19/08/2025
|35
|5 300
|50 810,43
|20/08/2025
|13
|1 434
|14 280,32
|20/08/2025
|20
|3 600
|36 006,00
|21/08/2025
|15
|2 369
|23 691,65
|21/08/2025
|9
|1 505
|15 147,59
|22/08/2025
|24
|3 600
|35 704,59
|22/08/2025
|15
|3 100
|31 040,18
|25/08/2025
|32
|5 701
|58 216,17
|25/08/2025
|36
|4 761
|48 690,57
|26/08/2025
|41
|5 164
|51 787,53
|26/08/2025
|29
|6 301
|63 262,15
|27/08/2025
|27
|4 365
|45 365,24
|27/08/2025
|40
|6 241
|64 879,80
|28/08/2025
|47
|7 513
|79 713,37
|28/08/2025
|57
|5 830
|62 501,25
|29/08/2025
|39
|6 328
|64 221,04
|29/08/2025
|23
|3 375
|34 251,00
|01/09/2025
|43
|6 710
|67 645,68
|01/09/2025
|23
|3 901
|39 436,04
|02/09/2025
|63
|10 425
|99 623,30
|02/09/2025
|49
|6 578
|63 433,74
|03/09/2025
|23
|3 301
|30 687,42
|03/09/2025
|20
|3 322
|31 089,24
|04/09/2025
|40
|6 070
|55 406,72
|04/09/2025
|11
|2 401
|22 005,38
|05/09/2025
|35
|6 831
|58 986,66
|05/09/2025
|21
|3 900
|34 014,00
|08/09/2025
|18
|3 901
|33 668,28
|08/09/2025
|44
|6 614
|57 230,22
|09/09/2025
|20
|3 301
|31 172,88
|09/09/2025
|63
|7 778
|72 612,30
|10/09/2025
|53
|8 101
|77 013,50
|10/09/2025
|36
|5 680
|54 477,24
|11/09/2025
|27
|4 501
|41 817,24
|11/09/2025
|34
|4 201
|39 261,24
|12/09/2025
|19
|4 200
|38 868,00
|12/09/2025
|15
|3 000
|28 092,00
|15/09/2025
|6
|901
|8 565,37
|15/09/2025
|34
|4 801
|45 765,37
|16/09/2025
|21
|4 500
|42 444,00
|16/09/2025
|16
|1 800
|17 244,00
|17/09/2025
|27
|5 400
|49 092,00
|17/09/2025
|23
|3 600
|33 108,00
|18/09/2025
|12
|2 367
|22 252,44
|18/09/2025
|19
|3 600
|34 242,00
|19/09/2025
|16
|2 900
|26 984,00
|19/09/2025
|29
|2 697
|25 465,74
|22/09/2025
|27
|4 106
|37 594,78
|22/09/2025
|22
|3 301
|30 405,38
|23/09/2025
|27
|6 214
|60 305,84
|23/09/2025
|61
|10 800
|104 334,00
|24/09/2025
|137
|16 341
|142 830,84
|24/09/2025
|77
|8 267
|68 738,61
|25/09/2025
|29
|1 708
|14 083,36
|25/09/2025
|48
|2 472
|20 657,98
|26/09/2025
|19
|1 650
|14 494,50
|26/09/2025
|45
|3 691
|32 537,44
|29/09/2025
|29
|1 280
|11 034,56
|29/09/2025
|16
|1 025
|8 872,16
|30/09/2025
|16
|852
|7 357,12
|30/09/2025
|27
|1 377
|11 948,21
|01/10/2025
|9
|675
|5 913,00
|01/10/2025
|13
|708
|6 236,04
|02/10/2025
|23
|2 101
|18 500,80
|02/10/2025
|21
|2 068
|18 387,76
|03/10/2025
|18
|2 375
|20 800,10
|03/10/2025
|37
|2 336
|20 574,70
|06/10/2025
|27
|3 451
|30 272,65
|06/10/2025
|33
|3 366
|29 711,40
|07/10/2025
|14
|1 602
|13 530,98
|07/10/2025
|15
|1 062
|9 004,66
|08/10/2025
|12
|1 033
|8 677,92
|08/10/2025
|15
|1 238
|10 471,12
|09/10/2025
|10
|1 201
|10 256,52
|09/10/2025
|20
|1 453
|12 490,76
|10/10/2025
|38
|2 700
|22 386,00
|10/10/2025
|13
|1 050
|8 689,50
|13/10/2025
|6
|601
|4 892,15
|13/10/2025
|11
|835
|6 856,35
|14/10/2025
|20
|1 051
|8 486,16
|14/10/2025
|8
|217
|1 793,96
|15/10/2025
|18
|1 501
|12 236,20
|15/10/2025
|9
|827
|6 808,28
|16/10/2025
|31
|2 155
|17 201,11
|16/10/2025
|18
|1 725
|13 868,85
|17/10/2025
|12
|1 289
|9 992,70
|17/10/2025
|14
|1 905
|15 012,00
|20/10/2025
|13
|1 051
|8 262,43
|20/10/2025
|6
|601
|4 726,93
|21/10/2025
|14
|1 051
|8 055,35
|21/10/2025
|7
|301
|2 341,85
|22/10/2025
|15
|1 350
|10 380,00
|22/10/2025
|11
|1 500
|11 643,00
|23/10/2025
|20
|2 251
|16 822,60
|23/10/2025
|18
|1 651
|12 424,60
|24/10/2025
|14
|1 662
|12 476,13
|24/10/2025
|22
|1 610
|12 122,45
|27/10/2025
|24
|3 440
|25 549,16
|27/10/2025
|31
|2 774
|20 772,20
|28/10/2025
|10
|1 500
|11 034,00
|28/10/2025
|14
|1 767
|13 075,14
|29/10/2025
|18
|2 188
|16 227,76
|29/10/2025
|14
|1 815
|13 563,74
|30/10/2025
|22
|3 881
|27 745,84
|30/10/2025
|11
|2 101
|14 836,36
|31/10/2025
|6
|1 200
|8 628,00
|31/10/2025
|17
|1 688
|12 190,40
|03/11/2025
|25
|4 201
|30 667,22
|03/11/2025
|17
|2 650
|19 600,84
|04/11/2025
|28
|3 759
|26 743,20
|04/11/2025
|20
|4 364
|31 304,98
|05/11/2025
|22
|2 843
|20 311,14
|05/11/2025
|12
|2 101
|15 019,26
|06/11/2025
|12
|3 000
|24 288,00
|06/11/2025
|92
|12 437
|102 911,10
|07/11/2025
|31
|5 700
|47 064,00
|07/11/2025
|31
|5 700
|48 543,00
|10/11/2025
|39
|6 000
|48 153,00
|10/11/2025
|26
|6 300
|50 952,00
|11/11/2025
|35
|6 123
|48 952,60
|11/11/2025
|19
|3 889
|31 281,56
|12/11/2025
|14
|2 290
|18 188,76
|12/11/2025
|20
|3 707
|29 648,43
|13/11/2025
|43
|9 824
|84 821,12
|13/11/2025
|70
|13 406
|117 267,44
|14/11/2025
|32
|5 477
|45 705,58
|14/11/2025
|18
|3 603
|30 313,46
|17/11/2025
|53
|11 400
|96 676,76
|17/11/2025
|76
|13 498
|115 232,43
|18/11/2025
|18
|3 001
|24 846,80
|18/11/2025
|32
|3 901
|32 498,30
|19/11/2025
|22
|5 100
|44 850,00
|19/11/2025
|62
|9 600
|84 670,50
|20/11/2025
|41
|6 576
|59 587,32
|20/11/2025
|44
|6 600
|60 186,00
|21/11/2025
|63
|8 690
|76 229,74
|21/11/2025
|19
|4 926
|43 214,52
|24/11/2025
|21
|3 409
|29 186,58
|24/11/2025
|26
|2 876
|24 747,20
|25/11/2025
|37
|8 101
|71 270,98
|25/11/2025
|69
|11 173
|99 651,70
|26/11/2025
|18
|3 601
|31 556,81
|26/11/2025
|23
|3 466
|30 552,71
|27/11/2025
|13
|2 328
|20 019,08
|27/11/2025
|18
|3 103
|27 024,58
|28/11/2025
|16
|3 734
|34 717,68
|28/11/2025
|38
|6 678
|62 094,82
|01/12/2025
|49
|8 268
|74 929,83
|01/12/2025
|49
|7 326
|66 557,24
|02/12/2025
|14
|3 621
|37 185,78
|02/12/2025
|52
|9 098
|90 307,92
|03/12/2025
|55
|9 901
|111 881,57
|03/12/2025
|39
|6 579
|75 261,37
|04/12/2025
|34
|4 801
|56 200,90
|04/12/2025
|40
|6 023
|70 015,10
|05/12/2025
|73
|14 401
|210 391,50
|05/12/2025
|73
|12 309
|179 831,46
|08/12/2025
|33
|5 880
|87 756,50
|08/12/2025
|51
|5 101
|76 875,20
|09/12/2025
|78
|13 652
|178 791,20
|09/12/2025
|53
|9 301
|121 306,60
|10/12/2025
|32
|6 412
|76 494,02
|10/12/2025
|28
|3 901
|46 122,62
|11/12/2025
|25
|4 201
|50 774,61
|11/12/2025
|31
|6 266
|76 307,11
|12/12/2025
|14
|3 001
|36 672,40
|12/12/2025
|13
|1 769
|21 834,90
|15/12/2025
|9
|1 801
|21 522,05
|15/12/2025
|14
|2 376
|29 312,00
|16/12/2025
|8
|1 500
|17 565,00
|16/12/2025
|3
|305
|3 600,00
|17/12/2025
|17
|1 960
|22 163,70
|17/12/2025
|8
|1 200
|13 770,00
|18/12/2025
|7
|1 201
|13 361,15
|18/12/2025
|8
|1 801
|20 216,15
|19/12/2025
|31
|5 401
|57 820,90
|19/12/2025
|25
|3 301
|35 560,90
|22/12/2025
|10
|1 518
|16 729,65
|22/12/2025
|15
|3 001
|33 310,95
|23/12/2025
|13
|2 084
|22 982,50
|23/12/2025
|6
|1 201
|13 391,20
|24/12/2025
|4
|600
|6 600,00
|24/12/2025
|6
|1 056
|11 751,60
|29/12/2025
|2
|161
|1 786,90
|29/12/2025
|9
|1 201
|13 390,90
|30/12/2025
|4
|901
|10 001,24
|30/12/2025
|10
|1 501
|16 961,24
|31/12/2025
|5
|758
|8 504,10
|31/12/2025
|1
|1
|11,40
Attachment