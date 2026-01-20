CARBIOS : half-year report on the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF and notice of suspension

PRESS RELEASE

  • Shares concerned: Carbios (ISIN code: FR0011648716)
  • Market concerned: Euronext Growth Paris

Clermont-Ferrand, France, January 20, 2026 (6:00 pm CET). CARBIOS today presents the half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Natixis ODDO BHF on June 12, 2020, and announces its suspension, effective January 19, 2026, as the liquidity of the shares is now deemed satisfactory.

As of January 19, 2026, after market close, the resources in the liquidity account amounted to 12,989 shares and € 198,347.09.

Half-year report on the liquidity contract:

As of December 31, 2025, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

  • 14,696 shares
  • € 174,966.60
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,209
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,538
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 509,491 shares for € 4,740,354.18
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 512,000 shares for € 4,738,838.30

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2025, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

  • 17,205 shares
  • € 176,478.97
  • Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,381
  • Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,301
  • Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 324,721 shares for € 2,121,620.77
  • Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 330,062 shares for € 2,170,808.76

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

  • 2,048 shares
  • € 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About CARBIOS:
CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Visit www.carbios.com to learn more about biotechnology for circular plastics and textiles.

LinkedIn : carbios / Instagram : carbios

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code                 FR0011648716
Ticker Code                 Euronext Growth: ALCRB
LEI                         969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:
This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS

Laura Perrin

Communication

laura.perrin@carbios.com

+33 (0)6 46 44 04 79

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

APPENDIX

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025.
Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025.
PURCHASES SALES
DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity purchased in euros DateNumber of transactionsNumber of sharesEquity sold in euros
Total3 209509 4914 740 354,22 Total3 538512 0004 738 838,35
01/07/2025122 09415 232,15 01/07/202536014 387,39
02/07/202589016 523,24 02/07/2025101 41210 270,32
03/07/2025132 10015 264,00 03/07/2025141 2899 404,92
04/07/2025101 80113 039,28 04/07/2025252 40117 491,28
07/07/2025192 79920 138,52 07/07/202533002 184,00
08/07/2025344 71032 543,38 08/07/2025163 06921 058,24
09/07/202591 2018 406,88 09/07/2025295 25137 194,88
10/07/2025172 10115 403,29 10/07/2025201 99114 744,49
11/07/2025101 48710 659,70 11/07/202586364 561,68
14/07/202571 2158 566,50 14/07/202571 2018 611,10
15/07/2025131 80112 799,03 15/07/2025152 14415 290,05
16/07/2025173 30023 214,00 16/07/2025101 45210 264,28
17/07/2025283 90027 630,00 17/07/2025213 04621 596,16
18/07/2025295 10136 451,08 18/07/2025386 27644 960,26
21/07/2025314 80133 919,02 21/07/2025304 38531 053,56
22/07/2025345 20138 965,46 22/07/2025508 80068 512,00
23/07/2025616 70154 253,70 23/07/20254710 50184 823,70
24/07/2025337 10158 430,26 24/07/2025336 61554 874,46
25/07/202541 2009 600,00 25/07/2025559 28680 073,80
28/07/2025428 30177 696,81 28/07/2025171 20011 771,00
29/07/2025387 38264 925,45 29/07/2025417 76768 785,49
30/07/2025256 00054 232,50 30/07/2025416 79461 642,76
31/07/2025397 38864 664,80 31/07/2025304 45039 323,00
01/08/2025445 10142 194,50 01/08/2025173 04925 091,86
04/08/2025233 30127 944,40 04/08/2025485 44846 278,00
05/08/2025153 60130 860,52 05/08/2025544 40638 019,72
06/08/2025213 90132 780,65 06/08/2025263 72331 830,89
07/08/2025172 40119 975,85 07/08/2025233 14726 392,79
08/08/2025122 40119 988,40 08/08/2025333 93333 175,60
11/08/2025132 90026 229,70 11/08/2025507 14165 172,38
12/08/2025132 20020 092,02 12/08/2025234 10038 088,66
13/08/2025119,59 13/08/2025233 65135 797,09
14/08/2025142 32522 974,27 14/08/202566426 376,03
15/08/2025265 50053 605,76 15/08/2025141 80018 146,91
18/08/2025153 75035 277,01 18/08/2025172 08120 017,60
19/08/2025233 00028 674,67 19/08/2025355 30050 810,43
20/08/2025131 43414 280,32 20/08/2025203 60036 006,00
21/08/2025152 36923 691,65 21/08/202591 50515 147,59
22/08/2025243 60035 704,59 22/08/2025153 10031 040,18
25/08/2025325 70158 216,17 25/08/2025364 76148 690,57
26/08/2025415 16451 787,53 26/08/2025296 30163 262,15
27/08/2025274 36545 365,24 27/08/2025406 24164 879,80
28/08/2025477 51379 713,37 28/08/2025575 83062 501,25
29/08/2025396 32864 221,04 29/08/2025233 37534 251,00
01/09/2025436 71067 645,68 01/09/2025233 90139 436,04
02/09/20256310 42599 623,30 02/09/2025496 57863 433,74
03/09/2025233 30130 687,42 03/09/2025203 32231 089,24
04/09/2025406 07055 406,72 04/09/2025112 40122 005,38
05/09/2025356 83158 986,66 05/09/2025213 90034 014,00
08/09/2025183 90133 668,28 08/09/2025446 61457 230,22
09/09/2025203 30131 172,88 09/09/2025637 77872 612,30
10/09/2025538 10177 013,50 10/09/2025365 68054 477,24
11/09/2025274 50141 817,24 11/09/2025344 20139 261,24
12/09/2025194 20038 868,00 12/09/2025153 00028 092,00
15/09/202569018 565,37 15/09/2025344 80145 765,37
16/09/2025214 50042 444,00 16/09/2025161 80017 244,00
17/09/2025275 40049 092,00 17/09/2025233 60033 108,00
18/09/2025122 36722 252,44 18/09/2025193 60034 242,00
19/09/2025162 90026 984,00 19/09/2025292 69725 465,74
22/09/2025274 10637 594,78 22/09/2025223 30130 405,38
23/09/2025276 21460 305,84 23/09/20256110 800104 334,00
24/09/202513716 341142 830,84 24/09/2025778 26768 738,61
25/09/2025291 70814 083,36 25/09/2025482 47220 657,98
26/09/2025191 65014 494,50 26/09/2025453 69132 537,44
29/09/2025291 28011 034,56 29/09/2025161 0258 872,16
30/09/2025168527 357,12 30/09/2025271 37711 948,21
01/10/202596755 913,00 01/10/2025137086 236,04
02/10/2025232 10118 500,80 02/10/2025212 06818 387,76
03/10/2025182 37520 800,10 03/10/2025372 33620 574,70
06/10/2025273 45130 272,65 06/10/2025333 36629 711,40
07/10/2025141 60213 530,98 07/10/2025151 0629 004,66
08/10/2025121 0338 677,92 08/10/2025151 23810 471,12
09/10/2025101 20110 256,52 09/10/2025201 45312 490,76
10/10/2025382 70022 386,00 10/10/2025131 0508 689,50
13/10/202566014 892,15 13/10/2025118356 856,35
14/10/2025201 0518 486,16 14/10/202582171 793,96
15/10/2025181 50112 236,20 15/10/202598276 808,28
16/10/2025312 15517 201,11 16/10/2025181 72513 868,85
17/10/2025121 2899 992,70 17/10/2025141 90515 012,00
20/10/2025131 0518 262,43 20/10/202566014 726,93
21/10/2025141 0518 055,35 21/10/202573012 341,85
22/10/2025151 35010 380,00 22/10/2025111 50011 643,00
23/10/2025202 25116 822,60 23/10/2025181 65112 424,60
24/10/2025141 66212 476,13 24/10/2025221 61012 122,45
27/10/2025243 44025 549,16 27/10/2025312 77420 772,20
28/10/2025101 50011 034,00 28/10/2025141 76713 075,14
29/10/2025182 18816 227,76 29/10/2025141 81513 563,74
30/10/2025223 88127 745,84 30/10/2025112 10114 836,36
31/10/202561 2008 628,00 31/10/2025171 68812 190,40
03/11/2025254 20130 667,22 03/11/2025172 65019 600,84
04/11/2025283 75926 743,20 04/11/2025204 36431 304,98
05/11/2025222 84320 311,14 05/11/2025122 10115 019,26
06/11/2025123 00024 288,00 06/11/20259212 437102 911,10
07/11/2025315 70047 064,00 07/11/2025315 70048 543,00
10/11/2025396 00048 153,00 10/11/2025266 30050 952,00
11/11/2025356 12348 952,60 11/11/2025193 88931 281,56
12/11/2025142 29018 188,76 12/11/2025203 70729 648,43
13/11/2025439 82484 821,12 13/11/20257013 406117 267,44
14/11/2025325 47745 705,58 14/11/2025183 60330 313,46
17/11/20255311 40096 676,76 17/11/20257613 498115 232,43
18/11/2025183 00124 846,80 18/11/2025323 90132 498,30
19/11/2025225 10044 850,00 19/11/2025629 60084 670,50
20/11/2025416 57659 587,32 20/11/2025446 60060 186,00
21/11/2025638 69076 229,74 21/11/2025194 92643 214,52
24/11/2025213 40929 186,58 24/11/2025262 87624 747,20
25/11/2025378 10171 270,98 25/11/20256911 17399 651,70
26/11/2025183 60131 556,81 26/11/2025233 46630 552,71
27/11/2025132 32820 019,08 27/11/2025183 10327 024,58
28/11/2025163 73434 717,68 28/11/2025386 67862 094,82
01/12/2025498 26874 929,83 01/12/2025497 32666 557,24
02/12/2025143 62137 185,78 02/12/2025529 09890 307,92
03/12/2025559 901111 881,57 03/12/2025396 57975 261,37
04/12/2025344 80156 200,90 04/12/2025406 02370 015,10
05/12/20257314 401210 391,50 05/12/20257312 309179 831,46
08/12/2025335 88087 756,50 08/12/2025515 10176 875,20
09/12/20257813 652178 791,20 09/12/2025539 301121 306,60
10/12/2025326 41276 494,02 10/12/2025283 90146 122,62
11/12/2025254 20150 774,61 11/12/2025316 26676 307,11
12/12/2025143 00136 672,40 12/12/2025131 76921 834,90
15/12/202591 80121 522,05 15/12/2025142 37629 312,00
16/12/202581 50017 565,00 16/12/202533053 600,00
17/12/2025171 96022 163,70 17/12/202581 20013 770,00
18/12/202571 20113 361,15 18/12/202581 80120 216,15
19/12/2025315 40157 820,90 19/12/2025253 30135 560,90
22/12/2025101 51816 729,65 22/12/2025153 00133 310,95
23/12/2025132 08422 982,50 23/12/202561 20113 391,20
24/12/202546006 600,00 24/12/202561 05611 751,60
29/12/202521611 786,90 29/12/202591 20113 390,90
30/12/2025490110 001,24 30/12/2025101 50116 961,24
31/12/202557588 504,10 31/12/20251111,40


