CARBIOS : half-year report on the liquidity contract entrusted to Natixis ODDO BHF and notice of suspension

Clermont-Ferrand, France, January 20, 2026 (6:00 pm CET). CARBIOS today presents the half-year report on the liquidity contract signed with Natixis ODDO BHF on June 12, 2020, and announces its suspension, effective January 19, 2026, as the liquidity of the shares is now deemed satisfactory.

As of January 19, 2026, after market close, the resources in the liquidity account amounted to 12,989 shares and € 198,347.09.

Half-year report on the liquidity contract:

As of December 31, 2025, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

14,696 shares

€ 174,966.60

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 3,209

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 3,538

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 509,491 shares for € 4,740,354.18

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 512,000 shares for € 4,738,838.30

For the record, as of the half-year statement on June 30, 2025, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

17,205 shares

€ 176,478.97

Number of executions on buy side during the semester: 2,381

Number of executions on sell side during the semester: 2,301

Traded volume on buy side during the semester: 324,721 shares for € 2,121,620.77

Traded volume on sell side during the semester: 330,062 shares for € 2,170,808.76

At the implementation of this contract, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

2,048 shares

€ 151,529.34

The implementation of this liquidity contract is carried out in accordance with the decision of the French Financial Market Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers or AMF) N° 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021, applicable since July 1, 2021, establishing liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice.

About CARBIOS:

CARBIOS is a biotechnology company that develops and industrializes biological solutions to reinvent the lifecycle of plastics and textiles. Inspired by nature, CARBIOS designs enzyme-based biological processes to break down plastics, with the mission of preventing plastic and textile pollution and accelerating the transition to a circular economy. Its two innovative technologies—dedicated to PET biorecycling and PLA biodegradation—are currently scaling up to industrial and commercial levels. CARBIOS is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, food, and apparel industries, aiming to improve the recyclability and circularity of their products. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo, and Suntory Beverage & Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by CARBIOS and L’Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp., and Salomon collaborate with CARBIOS in a textile consortium. CARBIOS is part of the global community of B Corp™ certified companies that are transforming their business models to serve the common good.

Information on CARBIOS shares:

ISIN Code FR0011648716

Ticker Code Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

CARBIOS is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by CARBIOS. CARBIOS operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. CARBIOS draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and the development of the sector in which CARBIOS operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if CARBIOS’ financial position, results, cash flows, its partnerships and corporate agreements, and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of CARBIOS’ future results or developments. Readers are also advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority (“AMF”), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company’s website. Should all or any part of these risk factors occur or others, in no case whatsoever will CARBIOS be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. CARBIOS makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

For additional information, please contact:

CARBIOS



Laura Perrin



Communication



laura.perrin@carbios.com



+33 (0)6 46 44 04 79 CARBIOS



Benjamin Audebert



Investor Relations



contact@carbios.com



+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

APPENDIX

Number of transactions on buy side and sell side for each trading day during the six-month period starting July 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025. Traded volume on buy side and sell side, in number of shares and capital aggregated for each day of negotiation during the six-month period starting July 1, 2025, and ending December 31, 2025. 